Cyberpunk 2077 Was The Most Downloaded Game On PS4 In June

PlayStation has revealed the most downloaded PS4, PS5, and PSVR games during the month of June, and unsurprisingly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most popular PS5 title. More surprising is that Cyberpunk 2077, even after its messy launch and removal from the PSN store, was the most downloaded PS4 game last month.



As usual, Sony has published a blog listing the most downloaded games of the past month. It’s not shocking to see new, big games like Ratchet & Clank and FIFA 21 sitting at the top of the charts, which are split between the US/Canada and Europe. The new Ratchet & Clank is one of the few, true PS5 exclusives out there, and it’s really good. So it makes sense it’s so popular.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 leading the PS4 charts, in both the US and Europe, caught my attention. For one, the game returned to the PSN Store on June 21, meaning it achieved this number one spot in a short amount of time. Another point is that, even after all the bugs, glitches, and other problems, a lot of folks still want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4. (Or on PS5, where the game is backwards compatible.)

What makes this even wilder is that Sony themselves is warning folks to not buy Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4. You can find this notice on the game’s store page:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended.

But it seems enough folks don’t care or didn’t read the store page and Cyberpunk 2077 has become the most downloaded PS4 game for the month of June.

Last month, the most downloaded game across most regions and consoles was Resident Evil Village. I’d like to think Lady Dimitrescu helped out a lot.

If you want to read the full charts, check out PlayStation’s official blog post listing the most downloaded games in June 2021.

