Microsoft Will Stop Offering Cyberpunk Refunds Next Month

Microsoft will roll back its refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6, the company announced the news in an update on the Microsoft support site.



Previously, you could receive a full refund for digital copies of the notoriously busted role-playing game, without having to adhere to the restrictions of Microsoft’s typical refund policy for digital games. Once the exception lapses, the game will be covered under that policy, which is case-dependent on a number of factors, including “time since date of purchase, time since release, and use of the product.” Typically, Microsoft only grants refunds within 14 days of purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 first released last December. On last-gen consoles—particularly base models of the PS4 and Xbox One—it was rife with technical and graphical issues. Reviewers were only provided PC versions of Cyberpunk 2077, where it worked fine enough, so few early players had an exact idea of how the game would perform on last-gen consoles, leaving some fans feeling burned. As a result, developer CD Projekt Red offered refunds for those who picked it up for older platforms.

At first, the refund process was wonky, with some players reporting that Microsoft didn’t grant the refunds. (Sony’s process was another matter entirely, with most options leading to a frustrating chatbot that was bound to an immovable set of restrictions. Eventually, Sony just up and pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store entirely. It returned this week.) Within a few days, Xbox expanded the refund offerings to include anyone who picked up a digital copy of the game.

“To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one,” a Microsoft rep told Kotaku at the time. “To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.”

Over the past few months, CDPR has slowly worked toward improving Cyberpunk 2077. Patches and hotfixes have improved the game’s stability and general performance, but haven’t exactly spiffed up its look on base last-gen consoles. In the game’s newly restored listing on the PlayStation Store, Sony included a warning: “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended.”

