Cyberpunk 2077 Is Back on PSN But Still Broken, Sony Warns

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the PlayStation Store to purchase after 187 days in exile. During that time CD Projekt Red’s open world sci-fi RPG has received a handful of patches and hotfixes, but apparently not enough to completely fix the game on PS4. Even now, Sony is still recommending players stay away from that older console version of the game.



“Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year,” the official PlayStation Twitter account wrote today. “For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.” The game’s new listing on the PlayStation Store shares an even more dire warning. “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game,” it reads. “Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended.” Okay then.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally pulled from the PlayStation Store only a week after it launched following waves of complaints about bad graphics, poor performance, and frequent bugs on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Sony’s decision to delist the game came a few days after CDPR started offering full refunds to dissatisfied players. Sony doesn’t allow refunds on games that people have already started playing unless the content is deemed “faulty,” which led some speculation that the company removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the store in order to uphold the logic of its refund terms. Despite similar performance issues, the game remained available to buy on the Xbox One’s digital storefront.

Since then, Cyberpunk 2077 has received three big updates and half a dozen hotfixes. The most recent one, Patch 1.23, was released on June 17 and mostly addressed quest-related bugs and stability issues. None of these big updates appears to have markedly improved the look and framerate of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, however. After Cyberpunk 2077’s second major patch in April, Digital Foundry reported that the game was running noticeably better on PS4 Pro, but still lagged behind on the older consoles.

“In terms of the vanilla PS4 and Xbox One, these ran consistently poorly with patch 1.1, and while the new patch does make some scenes play out a little better, a 2fps to 3fps advantage makes little odds when you’re still so far away from the 30fps target,” wrote Thomas Morgan on Eurogamer. It’s unclear what’s changed in the months since that made Sony decide to bring the game back. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During an investor call late last month, CDPR promised “multiple patches and updates” in the months ahead, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game before the end of the year. For now though there still isn’t any clear timeline for Cyberpunk 2077 will be fully playable on PS4, if it ever is.