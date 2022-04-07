There’s currently a fire sale on console copies of Cyberpunk 2077 over at Best Buy. If you’ve been cautiously waiting to see what all the fuss is about, now’s your chance.

Advertisement

The sci-fi epic from the makers of The Witcher 3 is going for only $5 on PS4 and Xbox One over at the electronics retailer, with free upgrades to the new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The sale ends at 1:00 a.m. ET April 8, at which point the price will revert back to the normal $30. This bargain bin rate is what I like to call Anthem territory. BioWare’s ill-fated live-service loot shooter was a disaster, but even now there’s plenty to appreciate in it for the price of a Big Mac.

Cyberpunk 2077 was nowhere near as bad at launch, but still had its fair share of major issues, especially on console. The 2020 role-playing shooter had tons of bugs and graphics issues on PS4 and Xbox One, and in some cases looked downright ugly. Things have improved somewhat on the visual front in the months since, and the game is a lot more stable, certainly enough to justify $5.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Is Having Its First Good Day

Developer CD Projekt Red released a massive patch in February that also overhauled a lot of the game’s underlying systems to improve the feel of its futuristic city and make its RPG progression more satisfying. The patch also updated Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles, and I’ve been having a much better time playing it on PS5 now than I did back at launch. CDPR has also promised new DLC content in the future.

The discount is part of Best Buy’s current spring video game sale. If you’re still not interested in Cyberpunk 2077, or already have it, there are a bunch of other sales going on right now too. GameStop and Amazon are currently running buy two, get one free deals on a number of new games, including Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.