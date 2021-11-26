Poor old Cyberpunk 2077. Is a phrase I never thought I’d think. But here we are, just a couple of weeks away from its first year on sale (!), and I do find myself feeling odd twinges. Because goodness me, it’s rather popular on Steam today.



Hovering in the top half of Steam’s top 10 top sellers, CD Projekt’s beleaguered game seems to be finding new love with its current half price sale. Down to $30, rather than the incredibly optimistic $60 it’s laughably maintained for almost 12 months, people are jumping to get it. And, you know what, fair enough really. Because at this point the game has received literally thousands of bug fixes, patches, patches to fix previous patches, removed wetness, added even wetterness, and on the PC at least, is a functioning, enormous RPG.

On console, that’s still a whole other matter. In a year that has seen CD Projekt get hacked, their source code stolen and auctioned online, they tried to bury the severity of that hack under the noise of E3, while also being taken off sale by Sony for six months, and having the extent of the crunch their developers were put under made very visible. Which perhaps could have been better received if the promised “next-gen” versions of the game for PS5 and XBS had appeared when promised. Which of course they didn’t. And still haven’t.

But today—today they’re having a good day. As VCG reported, CDP president Adam Kiciński got all giddy and told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, “We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years.”

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk’s quest director, Paweł Sasko, rushed to Twitter in child-like joy at seeing the game get not-terrible reviews on Steam. In fact, boosted by the current sale, the game is registering “Very Positive.”

Noting that these reviews have arrived in the last few days, Sasko adds, “You can’t imagine what it means to me.” Sniff.

He later added, “Over 15K very positive reviews in the last days, while both #Cyberpunk2077 and #TheWitcher3 are on the global list of Steam top sellers,” concluding, “Thank you so much!”

Forbes caught the game at the very top of Steam’s list earlier, although at the time of writing it’s being pipped by, er, Farming Simulator 22.

Eventually someone’s going to tap them all on the shoulder and remind them they’ve got to get the game working for consoles at some point, and the sadness will all rush back in. But let’s let them have this one.