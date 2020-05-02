Count Dooku Has Evolved

Hello! This week we dunk on Elon Musk, check out a cool LEGO Mario game, watch an android do some flips, ask rich companies to help more, check out the new Apex Legends character and meet the new Dooku.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I will never understand why so many people think Elon Musk is anything more than a slightly smarter than average rich dude. But he sells shitty flamethrowers so, I guess people think he’s Batman or whatever.
Rich, successful companies and their owners can almost always do more to help people. Rarely do they do more.
One of the best things I’ve seen made in Dreams. If you showed me this without telling me it was created in a PS4 game and said it was some new Switch game built in Unity, I would believe you.
Tweets!
Can someone just make a Twitter account featuring Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshots and relevant dril Tweets? Thank you.
I need to watch more of this new Ghost In The Shell series it seems...
Ronald McDonald is a very scary clown with a lot of lawyers. He won’t like this.
And, a bonus Reddit post. I don’t know why, but this made me laugh for two minutes straight. I think Star Wars has destroyed my brain.
News
- Old Build Of Switch Game Released Early, Publisher Calls It A “Happy Surprise”
- GTA Online Players Are Picking Sides In A Giant Alien War
- Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal Set For May 7
- The Makers Of Jackbox Are Launching A Celebrity Livesteam Show For Charity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Coming To Old And New Gen Consoles, Features Choice Of Male Or Female Protagonist
- Former Battlefield Devs’ Intriguing Monster Game Put On Indefinite Hold
- Serena & Venus Williams Are Playing In A Mario Tennis Tournament
- Cities: Skylines And Farming Simulator 19 Are May’s PlayStation Plus Games
- Here’s May 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Coming To Stadia Later This Year, Other EA Games To Follow
- 2K Games Wants To Spend More Time Developing Next Game After The Disaster That Was WWE 2K20
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I went from not knowing this game is a thing to wanting it now in like 20 seconds. Impressive.
I wouldn’t be against an animated Titanfall show using this art style. Just sayin’.
Getting some strong Destiny vibes from the look of this game, even though it seems to play very differently.