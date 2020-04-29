Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Serena & Venus Williams Are Playing In A Mario Tennis Tournament

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sports
sportsmario tennisMario Tennis Aceskotaku coretennis
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Serena Venus Williams Are Playing In A iMario Tennis/i Tournament
Photo: Abbie Parr (Getty)

NBA players playing an NBA games, NASCAR drivers racing in NASCAR racing, it’s boring! We don’t want to see folks playing as themselves in lesser versions of the real thing, we want to see some of the world’s finest athletes pick up a controller and play Mario Tennis.

Advertisement

That’s what this upcoming tournament, a joint venture between Facebook and tennis management company IMG, is doing anyway. While current stars like the Williams sisters, Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys are taking part, there will also be other people involved as well, from former players like Maria Sharapova to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to...Seal.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Serena Venus Williams Are Playing In A iMario Tennis/i Tournament

It’s a doubles tournament, so the roster makes for some interesting pairings. Sharapova is playing with Karlie Kloss, for example, while Serena is playing alongside model Gigi Hadid.

Mario, reportedly, will be playing alongside Luigi.

It’ll be broadcast live on Facebook on Sunday at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 25 Best Gaming Handhelds, Ranked

Overwatch MVP's Mid-Season Departure For Valorant Doesn't Bode Well For Blizzard

Fortnite's Party Royale Mode Adds A Map, Removes Building And Weapons

I'm Playing Animal Crossing Wrong, And It's Good, Actually