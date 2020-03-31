Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

NBA Players Are Having An Official NBA 2K Tournament Featuring Stars Like Kevin Durant

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nba 2k20
nba 2k20nba 2knbasportskotaku core
2
1
Illustration for article titled NBA Players Are Having An Official iNBA 2K /iTournament Featuring Stars Like Kevin Durant
Photo: Al Bello (Getty)

If NBA players can’t get onto an actual court for the next few months, for the televised enjoyment of millions, they may as well do the next best thing.

Advertisement

Yahoo Sports reports that the NBA and ESPN have put together an official esports tournament, which will feature 16 NBA players going head-to-head in an NBA 2K20 tournament that will run for 10 days. Crucially, it’s going to feature only prominent, current players, like former MVP Kevin Durant, All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young and 2020 slam dunk champ Derrick Jones Jr.

NBA 2K20 is a game with a lot of problems, many of which I’ve covered over the last few months, but few of those are actually on the court. Seeing real players take each other on in such a fantastic simulation should be a blast.

Here’s how the first round, which starts on Friday and will be televised on ESPN, will shape up:

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Bravely Default II Demo Is Weirdly Hard, So Here’s How To Survive

Resident Evil 3: The Kotaku Review

Pokémon Go Will Soon Let You Raid From Your Couch

Half-Life: Alyx Mod Recreates Iconic Half-Life 2 Environment