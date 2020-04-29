Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Lego Super Mario Gets His Own Video Game In Dreams

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Lego Mario
Lego MarioDreamsLego Super MarioLegoNintendoBearly RegalMade in Dreamskotakucore
Gif: Bearly Regal (YouTube)

It’s only a matter of time before there’s an official video game version of Nintendo and Lego’s upcoming interactive Super Mario building sets. Using Media Molecule’s Dreams, master video game remaker/demaker Bearly Regal beat them to the punch.

It’s basically Lego Super Mario: The Video Game. Over the course of 60-plus hours, game designer Bearly Regal (who we’ve featured previously) painstakingly recreated Lego’s strange, blocky interactive Mario figure, down to its LED eyes.

Illustration for article titled Lego Super Mario Gets His Own Video Game In iDreams/i
Screenshot: Bearly Regal
Once Super Mario was made, he built the plastic plumber a world to explore. He’s basically building with Lego pieces within Dreams, snapping bits together, and then adding programmed behaviors using processes I could not begin to explain.

Illustration for article titled Lego Super Mario Gets His Own Video Game In iDreams/i
Screenshot: Bearly Regal

The project culminates in a lovely Lego Mario playground. Plastic Mario wobbles through the course, bouncing off blocks and poking at warp pipes. It looks like nothing else I’ve seen made in Dreams, which is pretty impressive, as I’ve seen so many things. Check out the video below to watch 60+ hours of game design crammed into six minutes. It’s fascinating.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

