Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Lego Super Mario Sets Launch In August, Aren't Cheap

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Lego Super Mario
Lego Super MarioLegoNintendo
16
Save
Gif: The Lego Group (Kotaku)

Nintendo and Lego’s odd amalgam of traditional building set and interactive electronic game kicks off on August 1 with the $60 Adventures with Mario Starter Course, along with the newly announced $30 Piranha Plant Power Slide and $100 Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle expansions.

If you want to play with Lego’s weird-looking Mario, with his embedded LCD screens and integrated gyroscope and accelerometer, you’ll have to buy the Adventures with Mario Starter Kit. Now available for preorder, it’s the only kit that comes with Mario himself. The modular kit features all sorts of bricks and pipes to activate Mario’s interactive features.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Lego Super Mario Sets Launch In August, Arent Cheap
Photo: The Lego Group

The Lego Super Mario expansion sets are also modular, giving players new ways to expand their starter kit. The Piranha Plant Power Slide, the less expensive of the two, is basically a seesaw Mario sits on, sliding back and forth between two Piranha Plants.

This is $30 worth of Lego Mario.
This is $30 worth of Lego Mario.
Photo: The Lego Group

Much more impressive is the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle set. It doesn’t look like $100 worth of Lego, but it’s got all sorts of integrated sensors for interactive play, and I’m guessing that’s pricier than plain old plastic bricks.

Advertisement
Mario not included.
Mario not included.
Photo: The Lego Group

The whole line goes live in August, with pre-order available for the first set at the official Lego Super Mario website.

More Lego Gaming

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Cosplayers Can't Go To Cons, So They Had One On The Internet

UFC Getting Private Island, Is Now Basically A Fighting Game

NASCAR Driver Ragequits Virtual Race, Is Definitely Not Mad

The Best Solo Board Games