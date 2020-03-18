Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

A LEGO Sound Blaster Wouldn't Be As Hard To Install

Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled A LEGO Sound Blaster Wouldnt Be As Hard To Install

If LEGO can make money off our nostalgia for the old days of toys and movies, then surely it’s not too big a leap to start milking our feelings for old video game hardware as well.

This LEGO Ideas campaign, by British artist Bhaal_Spawn, wants to recreate in brick form perhaps the most iconic piece of PC tech from the 1990s (at least this side of a CD-ROM drive and Thrustmaster): Creative Labs’ Sound Blaster Pro 2 sound card.

I have nothing but terrible memories of sound cards, the joy of hearing my favourite games actually speak and play non-stop bangers to me undone quickly by how much of a pain in the ass they were to configure on a game-by-game basis.

Modern PC gaming is better without them (unless you’re a very serious audiophile), but maybe modern LEGO would be better with them. Especially if this is successful and we get a CD-ROM drive and Thrustmaster next.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

