Made In Dreams, This Is What Cyberpunk 2077 Would Look Like If It Was Released On The PS1

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be a big game with some incredible visuals that will probably end up pushing current-gen hardware pretty hard. But what would Cyberpunk 2077 look like if it was released back in the 90s for the original PlayStation? Well, someone used Dreams to give us the answer and it looks rad.



This demake was Created by Bearly Regal who is a popular Dreams creator. He released a short video showcasing his current work on what he is calling “Cyberpunk 1997", which is a demake of Cyberpunk 2077 created entirely in Dreams on the PS4.

The demo showcases a small room, where players will be able to pick weapons before starting a mission. Also shown off in the video is a small market, complete with stalls and stores. Finally, the demo ends with a small clip of driving gameplay, which shows off a top-down GTA-like view, where players will drive around and explore a chunk of the city.

According to Bearly Regal on Twitter, the creation is still early in development, but it already looks impressive. He plans on rebuilding large parts of the game because he found a new way to create some things that will use up fewer resources in Dreams, which could allow for a better running and bigger game.

He has not yet uploaded to Dreams, where others can play it. For now, all we have are some screenshots and some videos.

Bearly Regal is a busy Dreams creator. He is also working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid, which we covered a few months back. That too looks wonderful.

Dreams might just be the best place to get a bunch of cool PS1-looking demakes and remakes and I’m all for it.