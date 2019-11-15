Untitled Goose Game As A PS1 Game Is Perfect

Indie developer Narayana Walters decided the titular fowl from Untitled Goose Game wasn’t menacing enough and so decided to recast the anti-hero in the lo-fi hell of a PlayStation 1 game.



Untitled Goose Game is an animal circus full of clever little details and brilliant moments of spontaneous slapstick, but at bottom it’s about a bird being an asshole and not giving a fuck. Walters’ short demake is perfect because it uses the muddy-looking textures and wobbly pacing of the PS1 to strip everything else out and turn the bad-ass goosery up to 11.

Walters said it took about 20 hours to make. What really makes it pop is the call back at the end to this 1999 Dino Crisis commercial.