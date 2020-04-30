Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Former Battlefield Devs' Intriguing Monster Game Put On Indefinite Hold

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Darkborn
DarkbornProject WightThe OutsiderscancelledkotakucoreDavid GoldfarbBen Cousins
Illustration for article titled Former iBattlefield/i Devs Intriguing Monster Game Put On Indefinite Hold
Screenshot: The Outsiders (Darkborn)

Announced in 2016 as Project Wight, Darkborn is a game in which players control a monster whose species has been hunted to near-extinction by humans. Today Swedish game studio The Outsiders announced development on Darkborn has been halted indefinitely.

Inspired by John Carpenter’s Grendel, a retelling of the old English poem Beowulf from the monster’s point of view, Darkborn tells the story of a young monster’s quest for survival in a hostile world, following its oddly-adorable protagonist as it grows and develops into a worthy beast. Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra spoke about the game with The Outsiders founders, former Battlefield developers Ben Cousins and David Goldfarb, back when it was still called Project Wight.

Now, after four years in development, work on Darkborn has been halted. The dev studio announced the unfortunate news this morning via Twitter. Though the studio may return to the project one day, for now Darkborn is no longer a going concern.

Though development on Darkborn has stopped, The Outsiders’ message ends with the news that they’ve been working on something else. “On something new. Something awesome. Something we really love.”

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

