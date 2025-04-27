Get Started Strong In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 And The Oblivion Remaster

This week saw the release of both Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and we’ve got tips for getting you started on the right foot regardless of which one you might be playing. We’ll also help you master the meta for Marvel Rivals season 2 and make the most of your hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a lot of moving parts in its turn-based battle system. Though the RPG does a decent job of introducing things to you slowly, by the time you have a full party, you’re juggling pretty distinct characters with bespoke playstyles and trying to find some way to make them fit together. Part of the fun is experimenting with different characters, ability sets, and combos to find what works best for you, so I won’t try to influence your playstyle too much. Still, I do have a few early game tips to help you on your expedition. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
If you’ve been itching for an RPG that mixes old-school turn-based combat with a penchant for modern flair, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is probably on your radar. Considering its stunning art style, immersive and rewarding combat system, and genuinely compelling narrative, it’s hard to blame you for being interested. - Billy Givens Read More
The world of Oblivion Remastered allows for a lot of leeway in how you approach situations, whether you’re sneaking by guards, sword fighting like a swashbuckler, slinging magic spells, or, perhaps, talking your way out of situations. The latter often proves the most challenging for one reason: the persuasion minigame. It can be an absolute pain—unless you have a ton of gold to bribe every character. But worry not; we’re here to help! Here’s how the persuasion minigame in Oblivion Remastered works! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Recent titles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise offered something extra besides stealthy assassinations and roaming exploration. In between stabby murders, you could expand a base. Valhalla had a settlement you could expandand now in Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces a hideout you can customize to your liking. It’s a fun way to earn a sense of belonging within the game world while taking advantage of unique buffs. You won’t spend too much time at your hideout, but learning how to upgrade it in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is still a welcome reprieve! - Brandon Morgan Read More
The moment you exit the sewers in Oblivion Remastered, you’re greeted by a sprawling open world filled with unique points of interest, enemies that want to do you harm, and quests that take place inside of paintings, task you with delving into dungeons, or send you on murderous missions. It’s a lot to sort through for a new player. To help you gain your footing, we’ve compiled a few tips on what to do first in Oblivion Remastered! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is here, and there are quite a few balance changes and additions to mark its arrival. A new battle pass, the Flower of Krakoa, is here alongside an incredible new character, Emma Frost. Let’s go over what’s changed in the meta for this wildly popular superhero shooter. - Brian Barnett Read More
The world of Oblivion Remastered features one of the greatest fantasy adventures in gaming. But with a world of this size, how does one traverse vast expanses of land without succumbing to goblins and bandits along every twist and turn? Fast travel is nice, but then you miss out on all the lush detail added into this new version of the game. It’s tough, but a fully armored and highly nimble mount should do the trick! Here’s how to get your first horse in Oblivion to make travel a bit more luxurious! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a deep and lengthy role-playing adventure with multiple characters, each with skill trees to flesh out. So, of course, as you advance through the game and unlock new skills, you’ll find that you can optimize your characters’ synergy with one another. - Billy Givens Read More