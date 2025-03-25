Take A Break From Murderous Revenge With Some Interior Design In Assassin's Creed Shadows

Customization is one of my favorite parts of just about any video game, followed closely by base-building elements. Assassin’s Creed Shadows features both, and you can even customize your base—otherwise known as your hideout—with cherry blossom trees, deer statues, intricate pathways, and so much more. Unfortunately, it’ll cost you. Who knew interior and exterior decorating would be such a lucrative market in Feudal Japan?!

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Assassin's Creed Mirage CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Assassin's Creed Mirage

Where to buy new hideout decorations

If you want to uncover additional hideout decorations, there are a handful of options. Some stem from quest and contract rewards. Finding these items prove straightforward, as you’re automatically rewarded once you complete the given objective. Others, however, require exploration.

Advertisement

The painting opportunities you’ll discover during your travels are the two key ways to unlock new decorations. As you stumble upon animals and scenes in the wild, Naoe can sneak up and paint a picture, unlocking a hideout decoration—usually wall art or structure cosmetics—upon completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can visit an ornament vendor to purchase hideout cosmetics. They’re a bit expensive, though. I spent 2,000 Mon on two or three decorations on my first go-around.

On top of selling a variety of hideout decorations, the ornament vendor in Oyamazaki Village also offers a few horses—better than your stock mount by far—along with multiple saddles. They’re purely ornamental—cosmetics to improve your ride’s look—and don’t offer much, if anything, in the way of buffs.

Advertisement

However, she’s your go-to merchant if you’re all about customization. You can find ornament vendors in a few of the game’s small towns and most major cities, and you may even find one in small, no-name settlements along the road. Sakai has one near the Port of Sakai, right before the main dock.

Advertisement

Just watch the merchant’s districts for the white-and-black icon with a house-like structure in the center.

Visiting the in-game microtransaction shop

Advertisement

This option might not be the most enticing, but the in-game microtransaction store (I know, yuck! In a single-player game?!) currently offers a handful of hideout packs ranging in price from 600 Helix Credits to 1,000 Helix Credits. For clarification, it’s $9.99 for 1,000 Helix Credits.

These packs vary in contents, but you’ll most typically find statues, structure skins, trees, and even pets that’ll roam your hideout looking all cute and whatnot.

Advertisement

It’s up to you whether you’d like to spend real-world money to customize your in-game base, though!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.