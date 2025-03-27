Get Rich Quick In Assassin’s Creed Shadows To Lord Over Feudal Japan

When I first discovered the ornament vendor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows—the kindly woman selling decorations and customization options for the hideout—I had a feeling I’d end up spending tons of Mon decking out my dojo. Well, that assumption was correct. Many thousands of Mon later, I was rolling in rocks, trees, and roofing materials. But I was out of money. So I had to find some new strats to keep the cash flowing.

Yeah, yeah, you’re on a quest for revenge. Still, Naoe and Yasuke, despite their unflinching focus on stopping a global conspiracy in Feudal Japan, require money—Mon, in this world—for everything from weapon upgrades to hideout customizations to unlocking additional safe houses throughout the game’s major cities. After all, even back then, money made the world go round!

Here are some go to methods for raking in Mon, and fast, in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Loot all the treasure chests within castles

When you’re stealthily shadow-walking through a castle searching for a high-value target, your eyes are on the prize. But the real prize isn’t just the samurai we slay along the way, but also the loot we “borrow” from concerningly unlocked chests scattered about the castle.

Tucked away inside the various houses and guard rooms littered about a castle and its surrounding grounds—no matter which castle you’re assaulting—there are treasure chests just waiting for you. Most contain resources and Mon. The one at the “end” of the point of interest often contains even more Mon, rare equipment like weapons and armor, and resources to boot!

Make it a habit to open these every time and you’ll have a steady source of income while you get your revenge on.

Sell your unwanted valuables to merchants

From treasure chests to slaying ronin on the side of the road, almost everything you do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows rewards you. You’ll earn XP, resources, and loot of all types. But in this case, we’re most interested in valuables. They’re useless to you beyond selling; that’s their entire point.

You’ll find dolls, plates, bowls, necklaces, and all types of high-end valuables that sell for Mon, no matter which merchant you visit in the country. Thankfully, there’s a ‘sell all’ option when dealing with vendors, allowing you to unload goods quickly.

Embrace your inner feudal hoarding tendencies and grab everything you see to turn a profit.

Tackle Settsu Board contracts for Mon

Along with offering you an excellent way to level up quickly, the Settsu Board—Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ equivalent of a contract or bounty board—rewards you for every challenge you tackle. Yeah, most of them hand over XP or crafting/construction resources, all necessary for progression. But we’re here talking about cold, hard cash. Some bounties, especially those requiring you to eliminate troops or assassinate singular targets, provide Mon in the hundreds as compensation.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.