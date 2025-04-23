How To Master The Persuasion Minigame In Oblivion Remastered To Talk Your Way Out Of (Most) Trouble

The world of Oblivion Remastered allows for a lot of leeway in how you approach situations, whether you’re sneaking by guards, sword fighting like a swashbuckler, slinging magic spells, or, perhaps, talking your way out of situations. The latter often proves the most challenging for one reason: the persuasion minigame. It can be an absolute pain—unless you have a ton of gold to bribe every character. But worry not; we’re here to help! Here’s how the persuasion minigame in Oblivion Remastered works!

How persuasion works in Oblivion Remastered

When chatting with one of the many eclectic characters throughout Cyrodiil, you’ll have an opportunity to interact with them in a handful of ways, such as asking for rumors that may point you toward treasure or trials. But if you want every bit of info they have, you must use the persuasion ability, which is down at the bottom left of the chat HUD.

Once you select this, you’ll see a close-up of the character with a circle on the left-hand side featuring numerous dialogue choices. You may Admire, Joke, Coerce, and Boast, and depending on the character, they’ll react differently to each choice, raising or lowering their Disposition. You can tell how they’ll react to your choice based on their facial expression when hovering over the option. They’ll smile, the smile may drop, they’ll frown, or they’ll really frown and appear angry.

With this in mind, you’ll note a series of bars, ranging from one to four, along the circle itself. Four is the most powerful interaction, and one is the weakest. So, you’ll want to select the option that has four bars as that’s what makes the character happiest. If “Joke” makes them angry, then wait until there’s only one bar under that section before choosing it. You only have four choices before the minigame ends, so pick wisely!

Skills that affect your persuasion

Speechcraft is the number one skill in Oblivion Remastered that directly affects the persuasion minigame and your ability to entice people to your way of thinking. Like all other skills in the game, it has five tiers, ranging from Novice to Master, and 100 levels total.

Novice (0) : The basic skill tier with no additional perks.

: The basic skill tier with no additional perks. Apprentice (25) : Disposition decreases more slowly over time when trying to persuade a character.

: Disposition decreases more slowly over time when trying to persuade a character. Journeyman (50) : You can rotate once for free when trying to persuade a character.

: You can rotate once for free when trying to persuade a character. Expert (75) : Bribes cost much less.

: Bribes cost much less. Master (100): Disposition no longer decreases over time when trying to persuade a character. Disposition is also less impacted by the most disliked choice.

If you intend to talk your way out of most situations, raising your Speechcraft via the persuasion minigame and visiting trainers across Cyrodiil should be a top priority.



Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.