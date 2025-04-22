What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
News

41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered

With its gorgeous new look for Tamriel, the Oblivion remaster seems like a great way to enjoy the game

By
Claire Jackson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A Khajiit soldier wears chainmail.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Though we’ve known it’s coming for a few days now, today Bethesda showed off its fancy new remaster of 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and it looks spectacular. It’s also out, like, right-friggin-now! If you want to check out the whole reveal, you can do so here. But if you just want to peruse some lovely screenshots we nabbed during the reveal, read on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 43

Approaching the Imperial City

Approaching the Imperial City

The player character approaches the capital city.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 43

Imperial City landscape

Imperial City landscape

A landscape shot looking out over the Imperial City.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 43

Mountainous landscape

Mountainous landscape

The player character looks out over a mountain landscape while riding on horseback.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 43

Looking out at the Imperial City from a distance

Looking out at the Imperial City from a distance

The player character looks out over the Imperial City.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 43

Mysterious artifacts

Mysterious artifacts

A mysterious artifact glows.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 43

Snow-blanketed village

Snow-blanketed village

Snow blankets a castle.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 43

Epic dragon statue

Epic dragon statue

A statue of a dragon roars.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 43

This deer’s a real fan of crumbling architecture

This deer’s a real fan of crumbling architecture

A deer looks out over ancient ruins.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 43

Oblivion gate

Oblivion gate

Fire lights the area around an oblivion gate.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 43

Cult gathering

Cult gathering

Several NPCs listen to someone giving a speech in an undergound scene.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 43

Waterfalls and rocky nature

Waterfalls and rocky nature

A waterfall streams down under a large mushroom.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 43

Castle hall

Castle hall

Flames erupt from braziers in a castle hall.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 43

Mysterious tome

Mysterious tome

A crystalized hand holds a tome.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 43

The Emperor

The Emperor

The Emperor speaks to the player character.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 43

Spriggan

Spriggan

A spriggan hangs out near a statue.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 43

The moon hangs over the Imperial City

The moon hangs over the Imperial City

The moon looms over the Imperial City.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 43

Village scene

Village scene

A screenshot of Oblivion Remastered shows a church in a village.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 43

Screaming statue

Screaming statue

A statue of a man screams.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 43

Sun-soaked landscape

Sun-soaked landscape

A landscape shot of a fantasy realm with large mushrooms.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 43

A day in the cemetery

A day in the cemetery

The sun hangs high over a cemetary.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 43

Argonian soldier

Argonian soldier

An argonian soldier stands in the forest.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 43

Khajiit solider

Khajiit solider

Image for article titled 41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 43

Village

Village

A screenshot shows a fantasy village.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 43

Bridge and statue

Bridge and statue

A statue of a person with their arms stretched out is at the foot of a bridge.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 43

Sword-wielding statue

Sword-wielding statue

A statue holds up a sword in an underground scene.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 43

Sword left at camp

Sword left at camp

A sword is left at camp.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 43

Another Oblivion gate

Another Oblivion gate

Flames erupt from an Oblivion gate.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 43

NPC interaction

NPC interaction

An NPC holds up their arms while talking to other characters.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 43

Orc character creation

Orc character creation

A screenshot shows race options for characters.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 43

Argonian NPC conversation

Argonian NPC conversation

An argonian chats with the player character.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 43

Sunset on a bridge

Sunset on a bridge

The player character walks across a bridge.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 43

Walking amongst ruins

Walking amongst ruins

The player character rides a horse through ancient ruins.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 43

Another Imperial City landscape

Another Imperial City landscape

The player character looks out over the Imperial City.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 43

Some recreational hunting

Some recreational hunting

The player character hunts wildlife.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 43

NPC scene

NPC scene

A blindfolded NPC holds a book open.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 43

Another pretty sunset in Tamriel

Another pretty sunset in Tamriel

A landscape shot shows a bridge and docked ship.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 43

NPC dialogue wheel

NPC dialogue wheel

A dialogue wheel hovers over the screen while the player chats with an NPC.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 43

Wild nature at night

Wild nature at night

A bridge extends to a dark opening in a murky jungle.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 43

The moon sinks below the mountains

The moon sinks below the mountains

A horse cleans their hoof while the moon looms in the sky.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 43

Intense mushrooms and a trippy sky

Intense mushrooms and a trippy sky

Strange mushrooms glow against a starry sky.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 43

Everyone’s favorite character

Everyone’s favorite character

An adoring fan talks to the player.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

And that’s it! If you’ve tried playing the original Oblivion at all recently, you’ll no doubt be aware of how much the game has aged. Even mods and graphics settings on the PC version don’t always make up for the digital crud of time. Thankfully, that’s no longer a problem and we can all get back to sinking countless hours into this classic Bethesda joint.
.

Advertisement

43 / 43