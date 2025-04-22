41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered

Though we’ve known it’s coming for a few days now, today Bethesda showed off its fancy new remaster of 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and it looks spectacular. It’s also out, like, right-friggin-now! If you want to check out the whole reveal, you can do so here. But if you just want to peruse some lovely screenshots we nabbed during the reveal, read on.
Approaching the Imperial City
Imperial City landscape
Mountainous landscape
Looking out at the Imperial City from a distance
Mysterious artifacts
Snow-blanketed village
Epic dragon statue
This deer’s a real fan of crumbling architecture
Oblivion gate
Cult gathering
Waterfalls and rocky nature
Castle hall
Mysterious tome
The Emperor
Spriggan
The moon hangs over the Imperial City
Village scene
Screaming statue
Sun-soaked landscape
A day in the cemetery
Argonian soldier
Khajiit solider
Village
Bridge and statue
Sword-wielding statue
Sword left at camp
Another Oblivion gate
NPC interaction
Orc character creation
Argonian NPC conversation
Sunset on a bridge
Walking amongst ruins
Another Imperial City landscape
Some recreational hunting
NPC scene
Another pretty sunset in Tamriel
NPC dialogue wheel
Wild nature at night
The moon sinks below the mountains
Intense mushrooms and a trippy sky
Everyone’s favorite character
And that’s it! If you’ve tried playing the original Oblivion at all recently, you’ll no doubt be aware of how much the game has aged. Even mods and graphics settings on the PC version don’t always make up for the digital crud of time. Thankfully, that’s no longer a problem and we can all get back to sinking countless hours into this classic Bethesda joint.
