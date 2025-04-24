Yo, You Can Score A Horse For Free Early On In Oblivion Remastered

The world of Oblivion Remastered features one of the greatest fantasy adventures in gaming. But with a world of this size, how does one traverse vast expanses of land without succumbing to goblins and bandits along every twist and turn? Fast travel is nice, but then you miss out on all the lush detail added into this new version of the game. It’s tough, but a fully armored and highly nimble mount should do the trick! Here’s how to get your first horse in Oblivion to make travel a bit more luxurious!

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

1. Where to get your first, free, horse

2. All stable locations in Oblivion Remastered

Advertisement

Where to score a free horse early on

Advertisement

Immediately upon leaving the Imperial City, heading west toward Skingrad, you’ll encounter the Chestnut Handy Stables. Inside, Snak gra-Bura, a rather bristling orc woman who runs the stables, will nearly laugh in your face when you ask to buy a horse and armor from her.

However, should you choose to persist, telling her “I’ll take any horse, I’m not fussy,” she’ll ask if you’re serious and then, without requiring any gold or persuasion, provide you with an Armored Old Nag out front. It’s a low-tier horse, with basic armor and poor stats, but it’s your low-tier horse—your very first!

Advertisement

Where to buy horse armor and other mounts

Advertisement

The world of Oblivion Remastered is full of stables. You can either buy a horse or purchase horse armor to ensure your mount is both stylish and stalwart against roadside bandits and whatever stumbles out of the gates of Oblivion.

Here are all the stables throughout Cyrodiil!

Chestnut Handy Stables (Imperial City)

Bay Roan Stables (Bravil)

Black Waterside Stables (Cheydinhal)

Five Riders Stables (Leyawiin)

Grateful Pass Stables (Skingrad)

Horse Whisperer Stables (Anvil)

North Country Stables (Chorrol)

Wildeye Stables (Bruma)

As you can see, most major cities in the game will have a stable just outside of the city’s walls or limits. You may even stumble upon an independent stable while traveling out in the wild, too.

Advertisement

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and is also on Game Pass.