Game Tips

How To Save Cyrodiil By Leveling Up Fast In Oblivion Remastered

You're gonna want to get to leveling as soon as you escape that prison

By
Brandon Morgan
The player character casts an offensive spell against a leaping monster.
Image: Bethesda

In the world of Oblivion Remastered, every enemy you face levels alongside you. The stronger you get, the more potent every threat becomes. To keep up and ensure you have the upper hand, no matter how slight, learning to level up efficiently and quickly in Oblivion Remastered becomes paramount. Thankfully, we’ve been playing this game for 20 years, so there are a few tips we can offer new players!

1. Train your skills manually
2. Fight in the Arena in the Imperial City
3. Speak to Trainers in cities
4. Delve into dungeons

Train your skills manually

An Arena fighter training bow and arrow skills in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Listen, I won’t judge you if you’d like to immerse yourself in the lands of Cyrodiil to the fullest imaginable. I love immersion in video games. But there’s something about manually training skills in a game that, while immersive and rewarding, is sometimes a step too far.

Read More: Five Tips To Kick Off The Ultimate Oblivion Remastered Adventure

But hey, don’t let me stop you. In Oblivion Remastered, as mentioned previously, you level up your character by using and leveling your skills. As such, the more you use said skills, the quicker you level. You can shoot your bow and arrow at a target, swing your sword at a target dummy, jump from Skingrad to Anvil—whatever it takes to level fast.

Fight in the Arena in the Imperial City

The player fighting an Arena match in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
The Arena is one of my favorite ways to earn gold fast and level up quickly, as you work through bouts in an enclosed environment. Every fight you win, you earn gold, and depending on the weapons, armor, and spells you use, you’ll level your skills along the way.

There are beds downstairs below the Arena where, once you do level your skills, you can sleep and level up, too. It’s everything you need in an early-game level farming zone!

Speak to trainers in the cities

The training menu in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
As you explore the world, you’ll stumble upon certain characters willing to help you improve your skills. When talking to an NPC, check the dialogue HUD menu, down in the bottom left-hand corner, for the training option. If it’s available, that character will train you in a specific skill for a cost. The higher the skill, the more it costs to train.

It’s worth the price once you have earned a tidy sum of gold, however. The massive boost you’ll receive to your skill is often enough to jump you up a level or, at the very least, put you close to the tipping point.

Delve into dungeons

Standing outside a dungeon near Imperial City Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
This is a fantasy RPG! Go ahead and explore every dungeon and point of interest in the game. You’ll find locks to pick, gaps to leap across, and enemies to fight. Remember: Everything you do in Oblivion Remastered translates to experience points for your skills, so spending some time adventuring undergound is a great way to level up faster.

Read More: Yo, You Can Score A Horse For Free Early On In Oblivion Remastered

There are over 200 dungeons to explore across Cyrodiil, and alongside the loot that you can sell, they’re the best way to level up in the long run while enjoying the game to its fullest!

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.