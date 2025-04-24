Five Tips To Kick Off The Ultimate Oblivion Remastered Adventure

The moment you exit the sewers in Oblivion Remastered, you’re greeted by a sprawling open world filled with unique points of interest, enemies that want to do you harm, and quests that take place inside of paintings, task you with delving into dungeons, or send you on murderous missions. It’s a lot to sort through for a new player. To help you gain your footing, we’ve compiled a few tips on what to do first in Oblivion Remastered!

1. Grab potions

2. The favorites radial menu is your best friend

3. Join a guild!

4. Get yourself some free housing

5. Do some dungeoneering

Stock up on health potions immediately

Whenever I start a new character in Oblivion, especially as a fighter-type, I tend to run through the Arena in the Imperial City first and foremost. It’s a fantastic experience and an early-game gold farm. However, all of that bloodsport leaves my character hurting. But whether you’re tackling the Arena or exploring the surrounding landscape, you’ll encounter trouble eventually—and you will want health potions readily available. You can buy plenty at The Gilded Carafe in the Imperial City Market District. There, Claudette will sell you five or six for just under 1,000 gold.

Set your favorites for quick access

Whether you wield sword and spell or simply require quick-access to all of your potions and scrolls, the favorites radial menu in Oblivion Remastered isn’t going to fill itself!

I recommend adding health potions—either at the very top slot or the very bottom—for easy access. If you’re a mage, add mana potions. Do you like to swap between sword and shield and bow and arrow? Add both weapon sets to the radial menu for quick swapping mid-combat!

The favorites menu is a life-saver!

Join a guild to level up and see the world

There are five main guilds or factions in Oblivion Remastered:

Arena (Imperial City Arena District)

Fighters Guild (Anvil, Cheydinhal, or Chorrol)

Mages Guild (Speak to the Guild Hall Leader in any major city)

Thieves Guild (Imperial City Waterfront; introductions made after you’re caught stealing)

Dark Brotherhood (Cheydinhal; Lucien will visit you after your first kill)

Depending on your playstyle, you may want to enlist with one or more of them. If you’re a warrior, then shoot for the Arena and Fighters Guild. A mage? The Mages Guild, of course. If you’re the usual stealth archer we all tend to play, then either the Thieves Guild or Dark Brotherhood will welcome you with open arms.

No matter which you choose, guilds offer you a way to level up quickly, acquire excellent loot, such as unique weapons and armor, and see the land of Cyrodiil!

Lay claim to the Abandoned Shack

Coming out of the sewer, dazed and confused, you’ll find that, while most characters in the Imperial City are welcoming enough, none will give you a place to rest your head easily. Thankfully, there’s a home awaiting you!

Over at the Imperial City Waterfront District, not only will you find a shack for sale for 2,000 gold, but you’ll also stumble upon an Abandoned Shack. It’s home to two beggars, and they’ll fuss you for being there, but neither will kick you out. You can lay on the bedrolls within, rest and level up as you see fit, and venture out from your new home base!

Clear a few dungeons around the city

There are more than 200 dungeons across Cyrodiil to explore, and they’re all filled with loot, monsters, and excitement. The game’s dungeons, while spooky, should keep your attention for hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of hours of game time.

For now, pick up your sword and don your leather armor, for the dungeons right around the Imperial City offer an adequate challenge for a new adventurer who wants to level fast.

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.