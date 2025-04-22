Enhance Your Power With The Best Hideout Upgrades In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Recent titles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise offered something extra besides stealthy assassinations and roaming exploration. In between stabby murders, you could expand a base. Valhalla had a settlement you could expandand now in Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces a hideout you can customize to your liking. It’s a fun way to earn a sense of belonging within the game world while taking advantage of unique buffs. You won’t spend too much time at your hideout, but learning how to upgrade it in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is still a welcome reprieve!

1. How to ugrade your hideout

2. The best hideout upgrades

How to upgrade your assassin’s hideout

The most straightforward way to upgrade your hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is via the ‘Improve Hideout’ table in the corner of the main room. By approaching the table, which features a diorama of a hideout, you can sift through the various structures and blueprints you’ve unlocked to date, placing down new buildings or upgrading existing ones.

Once you’re in ‘Build Mode,’ select any existing structure and hold down the corresponding upgrade button in the bottom right corner of the building menu. But it’s not as simple as choosing and upgrading a structure to the maximum level. You need resources: Crops, Wood, Minerals, and Mon. You can find these resources in chests, camps, and from Port Vendors in settlements.

Which hideout upgrades should you focus on first?

Between the Main Rooms and Themed Rooms in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ hideout, you’ll have plenty of upgrade options. It’s best to focus on improving the “Main” selection first, as they offer bountiful buffs that’ll make tackling the campaign easier.

Stable: While the vast majority of the other upgradeable buildings in the hideout offer some type of bonus that directly affects your abilities out in the world, the Stable is a bit more tame. At its second tier, it reduces the number of scouts required to bring in stockpiles to one, and at its highest tier, it increases the amount of resources per stockpile. It’s handy for upgrading and building up your hideout moving forward.

Forge: With enough resources stockpiled, it's time to focus on enhancing your capabilities.

: With enough resources stockpiled, it’s time to focus on enhancing your capabilities. The second tier of the Kakurega: If you want to earn money quickly legendary weapons

Dojo: Finally, let's consider enhancing others instead of ourselves. Your Allies prove invaluable in a tough fight, especially against those ever-pesky Samurai Daisho. At level one, the Dojo allows you to train your Allies to Initiate. At level two, you can call two simultaneously!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a sprawling adventure with a lot of side content to tackle alongside its captivating story. It’s available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.



