Building A Wall The Old-Fashioned Way

Hello! This week we watch someone accidentally shoot a gun while streaming, sell a console for $360k, step on some ants, check out a new trailer for that cool PS4 samurai game and build a rock wall using gravity.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I can offer a counterbid of $100 and some sweet LEGO sets.
I don’t care how you feel about guns, I think we can all agree that you shouldn’t keep a loaded pistol at your desk while streaming.
Baby Yoda is here and he has upgraded his magic hand thing.
Get a VR headset, feeding tube and a diaper and you are set. You just live in a video game now.
Tweets!
This is how they made walls hundreds of years ago. Just get some folks up on some trees, each carrying a few stones and drop them all at once. Bam! Wall.
My mind has been boggled.
Remember Antz? It was like Bug’s Life, minus the charm and humor.
News!
- 11 Year-Old Grand Theft Auto Fan Caught Driving Real Car
- TurboGrafx-16 Mini Delayed Due To Coronavirus
- Microsoft, Bungie And Nintendo Enact Work-From-Home Policies In Response To Coronavirus
- Ubisoft Is Massively Reworking Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- The Last Of Us Is Getting An HBO TV Show
- FIFA Pro Loses After Game Disallows Goal That Clearly Went In
- Former Counter-Strike Pro Receives 116-Year Sentence, Which She May Not Have To Serve
- Apex Legends’ New Patch Increases Inventory Slots, Reduces Muzzle Flash
- Marvel’s Next Mobile Game Is An All-Star Open-World RPG
- Hacker Discovers That God Of War Villain Gives You Secret Middle Finger
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
Gotta...fight them all? I’m not sure.
I can’t wait for the future where cross-play is just a thing all games have and support.
This might be a great way to say goodbye to the PS4.
EA won’t make Skate 4? Fine! Someone else is making it.