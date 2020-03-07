Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Building A Wall The Old-Fashioned Way

Zack Zwiezen
Gif: @YegorSmirnov_ (Twitter)

Hello! This week we watch someone accidentally shoot a gun while streaming, sell a console for $360k, step on some ants, check out a new trailer for that cool PS4 samurai game and build a rock wall using gravity.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I can offer a counterbid of $100 and some sweet LEGO sets.

I don’t care how you feel about guns, I think we can all agree that you shouldn’t keep a loaded pistol at your desk while streaming.

Baby Yoda is here and he has upgraded his magic hand thing.

Get a VR headset, feeding tube and a diaper and you are set. You just live in a video game now.

Tweets!

This is how they made walls hundreds of years ago. Just get some folks up on some trees, each carrying a few stones and drop them all at once. Bam! Wall.

My mind has been boggled.

Remember Antz? It was like Bug’s Life, minus the charm and humor.

News!

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Gotta...fight them all? I’m not sure.

I can’t wait for the future where cross-play is just a thing all games have and support.

This might be a great way to say goodbye to the PS4.

EA won’t make Skate 4? Fine! Someone else is making it.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

