This Is An Excellent Gaming...Bed

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Gaming chairs? Been there, done that. I’ve seen the future, and it’s gaming beds.
Japan’s Bauhutte specializes in gaming-centric furniture. If you coordinate correctly, I guess you too can have a bedroom set-up like this.
This is a combination of several Bauhutte products, like its bed desk, its bed side-board, side table and more. The whole thing looks rather comfy, no?
Advertisement
With a set-up like this, you might find it hard to go back to gaming chairs, let alone go outside. These days, though, staying inside might be a very good idea.