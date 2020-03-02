Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
This Is An Excellent Gaming...Bed

Brian Ashcraft
Photo: Bauhutte
Gaming chairs? Been there, done that. I’ve seen the future, and it’s gaming beds.

Japan’s Bauhutte specializes in gaming-centric furniture. If you coordinate correctly, I guess you too can have a bedroom set-up like this.

Photo: Bauhutte

This is a combination of several Bauhutte products, like its bed desk, its bed side-board, side table and more. The whole thing looks rather comfy, no?

Photo: Bauhutte
Photo: Bauhutte
With a set-up like this, you might find it hard to go back to gaming chairs, let alone go outside. These days, though, staying inside might be a very good idea.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

