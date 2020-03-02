Marvel's Next Mobile Game Is An All-Star Open-World RPG

Revealed during the “Marvel Mystery Panel” at PAX East Sunday afternoon, Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world role-playing game featuring iconic characters in all sorts of funky outfits. Easy, Marvel and Netmarble, some of us still haven’t gotten over the death of Marvel Heroes.

Marvel Future Revolution is the follow-up to Netmarble’s successful action RPG Marvel Future Fight. This time, instead of a fight, it’s a revolution, whatever that means. In the first trailer, seen below, Captain America narrates some sort of apocalyptic scenario while heroes from all over the Marvel multiverse show up to help out with whatever the hell is going on.

In a series of videos posted to YouTube following the PAX event, Netmarble showed off several features of the upcoming game. The game’s open-world environments are shown off with a clip featuring a pair of unearthly locations.

The four heroes featured so far are Captain America, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. The character models look really nice.

They look even better sporting alternate costumes. Captain Marvel’s pink armor is one of my life goals.

And finally we’ve got villains like the Red Skull and M.O.D.O.K. to give the heroes a hard time.

How all of this is going to work is beyond me. I expect there will be running around hitting things and using powers, some leveling up and upgrading skills, that sort of thing. Keep an eye on the Marvel Future Revolution Twitter for more information, including when we’re going to see all of this come to fruition.

