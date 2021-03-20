Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Black Panther Coming To Avengers, Gotham Knights Delayed, Outriders Launching On Game Pass And More

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Black Panther Coming To Avengers, Gotham Knights Delayed, Outriders Launching On Game Pass And More
Image: DC / Marvel / Square Enix / Kotaku

This week on Morning Checkpoint we celebrate the death of Fortnite’s Peely, learn more about upcoming Square Enix games, see who’s the next big hero coming to Avengers, eat a baby(?) and get a look at the next generation of PSVR controllers.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I hope this grows into a whole category for Fallout speedrunners. “Clip through this wall and you can shave off 40 seconds, letting you eat that baby even faster.”

PSA: Rich people are evil and we should just get rid of them. Or at least punish them more often.

Impressive. Confusing, but impressive.

I don’t believe this for a second. That weirdo has come back before. We will never be free from Peely.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok
shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok

Woke up to a double whammy of stupid today. First, the stans of Dream, a Minecraft YouTuber, got #Shooters4Dream trending on Twitter. Then, the director of the new MK movie said that Johnny Cage isn’t in the movie first because he didn’t want a white male lead in an Asian-influenced film (never mind that the franchise was created by two white guys and actual Chinese people laugh at how stupidly MK uses their mythology), then recanted and said it was because Cage and Kano have too much “funny guy” overlap and they would be redundant characters.