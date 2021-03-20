Black Panther Coming To Avengers, Gotham Knights Delayed, Outriders Launching On Game Pass And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we celebrate the death of Fortnite’s Peely, learn more about upcoming Square Enix games, see who’s the next big hero coming to Avengers, eat a baby(?) and get a look at the next generation of PSVR controllers.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I hope this grows into a whole category for Fallout speedrunners. “Clip through this wall and you can shave off 40 seconds, letting you eat that baby even faster.”
PSA: Rich people are evil and we should just get rid of them. Or at least punish them more often.
Impressive. Confusing, but impressive.
I don’t believe this for a second. That weirdo has come back before. We will never be free from Peely.
News From The Past Week
- Gotham Knights Delayed Until 2022
- More Game Companies Take A Public Stand Against Anti-Asian Racism Following Atlanta Shootings
- Activision Blizzard Esports Announces Layoffs
- Report: More Layoffs Loom As Activision Blizzard Moves To Close European Publishing Offices
- Researchers Name Newly Discovered Insects After Legendary Pokémon
- Rockstar Pays Modder $10,000 For Fixing GTA Load Times
- Sony Buys Evo
- Square Enix’s Project Athia Is Now Called Forspoken, Coming In 2022
- EA Trying New Technology To Fight FIFA 21's Racism Problem
- Outriders Is Officially Coming To Xbox Game Pass
- Black Panther Finally Announced For Marvel’s Avengers
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Will Have Loot Boxes
- GeForce Now Video Game Streaming Service Doubles In Price
- PS5 VR Controllers Ditch The Magic Wand Look
- Riot Games Says It Finds No Evidence Of Wrongdoing By CEO Accused Of Sexual Harassment
- Jade Raymond Forms New Studio, Working On Unannounced Game For PlayStation
- 2K Signs Tiger Woods, Buys The Studio Behind PGA Tour 2K21
DISCUSSION
Woke up to a double whammy of stupid today. First, the stans of Dream, a Minecraft YouTuber, got #Shooters4Dream trending on Twitter. Then, the director of the new MK movie said that Johnny Cage isn’t in the movie first because he didn’t want a white male lead in an Asian-influenced film (never mind that the franchise was created by two white guys and actual Chinese people laugh at how stupidly MK uses their mythology), then recanted and said it was because Cage and Kano have too much “funny guy” overlap and they would be redundant characters.