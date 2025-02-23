Answering All Your Avowed Questions And More Of The Week's Top Tips

This week, we’ll kick things off by answering the questions you may have about Obsidian’s new first-person role-playing game Avowed (and if you want more tips to help you get started strong, look no further than this spoiler-free collection of things to know before you start playing). We’ll also help you get rich in Civilization VII, help you be the best Spider-Man you can be in Marvel Rivals, and recommend a beat ‘em up that will scratch that Castle Crashers itch. Read on for all this and more in this week’s tips roundup.