Answering All Your Avowed Questions And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Game Tips

Answering All Your Avowed Questions And More Of The Week's Top Tips

We'll also help you get rich in Civilization VII and master Spider-Man's powers in Marvel Rivals

spider-manSpider-Man 2
By Kotaku Staff
Image for article titled Answering All Your Avowed Questions And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Image: Xbox / Obsidian / Kotaku, Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Koei Temco / Kotaku, Firaxis Games, Exalted Studio, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku, Odd Bug Studio, Marvel / Kotaku, Marvel / Kotaku, Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

This week, we’ll kick things off by answering the questions you may have about Obsidian’s new first-person role-playing game Avowed (and if you want more tips to help you get started strong, look no further than this spoiler-free collection of things to know before you start playing). We’ll also help you get rich in Civilization VII, help you be the best Spider-Man you can be in Marvel Rivals, and recommend a beat ‘em up that will scratch that Castle Crashers itch. Read on for all this and more in this week’s tips roundup. 

Every Question You Have About Avowed, Answered

The next big Game Pass RPG, Avowed, is finally here and it’s really good. However, perhaps you’re wondering if the game is on Steam? Or if you can play it with a friend via co-op? Or maybe you just want to know how much space it will take up on your Xbox’s SSD? - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Avowed Has A Secret Room In Its Tutorial, With A Bonus Item

Avowed is a sprawling role-playing game with hundreds of secrets to uncover throughout its 30+ hours of content. However, one of its first hidden areas can be found during the tutorial segment—a hidden room that grants you an achievement just for finding it. Even better, it contains a lockbox with a nice set of bracers you may want to equip, to give yourself an early advantage in the game. Here’s where to find the hidden room in Fort Northreach. - Billy Givens Read More

You Can Defeat Lu Bu In Chapter 2 Of Dynasty Warriors: Origins

It can be hard to keep track of the huge cast of Three Kingdoms characters in hack ‘n slash action game Dynasty Warriors: Origins, but one name is especially easy to remember: Lu Bu. The infamous folkloric warlord leaves a huge impression when he first appears in Chapter 2, between his rocking theme song and the overwhelming power of his attacks. The game tells you to run the moment you see him, but what happens if you stay and fight? Do you unlock anything cool? - Timothy Monbleau Read More

How To Get Rich Quick In Civilization 7

As in life, money makes most aspects of Civilization VII more manageable. Sure, you could wait a few turns for a building to finish construction or for a unit to enter the fray, but you could toss some gold at the problem. However, acquiring gold in Civilization VII poses unique challenges, and if you promise to share the spoils, we’ll teach you how to build your coffers! - Brandon Morgan Read More

Big Helmet Heroes Will Scratch Your Castle Crashers Itch In Under 10 Hours

3D beat-em-ups haven’t fallen completely out of style, and Big Helmet Heroes is here to prove it. This Castle Crashers-esque title is overflowing with charm, humor, and well-crafted hack ‘n slash gameplay. It’s a killer time at a pretty reasonable price, so you may want to know just how much bang for your buck you get for $20. Here’s how long it takes to complete Big Helmet Heroes. - Billy Givens Read More

How To Make The Most Of Avowed’s Fast Travel

Many role-playing games are well-known for their sprawling worlds filled with points of interest to discover, and simply walking between all these locations over and over again can be a pretty exhausting affair. Avowed is one such massive RPG, offering dozens of hours of exploration through the gorgeous (though dangerous) Living Lands. But fret no—Avowed provides you with a way to move around its world much more quickly: a super-useful fast travel. Here’s how to make the most of fast travel in Avowed. - Billy Givens Read More

Tails Of Iron 2 Is A Soulslike You Can Finish In A Weekend

There are so many fantastic soulslike games out in the wild these days, but it’s not often that you find one that casts you as an ass-kicking rat. Well, twice. It’s that often. Tails of Iron 2 ensures that your rodent power fantasy can be played out in all its gory glory in this animal-slaying sequel. If you’re interested in this second outing from developer Odd Bug Studio, you’re probably wondering how much of your life is going to be devoted to it. Here’s how long it takes to beat Tails of Iron 2. - Billy Givens Read More

Learn How To Wield Spider-Man’s Power With Great Responsibility In Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals, with its wide variety of heroes familiar to comic book readers and movie-goers alike, features some deeper cuts. But it should be no surprise that the roster launched with the forever-popular friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. If you struggled with the recent buggy PC release of Spider-Man 2 and are expecting the webhead here to play the same, you might be in for a rude awakening. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Marvel Rivals’ Latest Patch Is Coming For Support Players’ Throats

As promised, Marvel Rivals mid-season update is going after the triple-Strategist meta. The latest set of balance changes have plenty of buffs and nerfs for all three of its roles, but the bulk of the support hero changes are dialing back power instead of increasing it. Meanwhile, my damage-dealing mains Mister Fantastic and Star-Lord are thriving, so I can’t complain too much. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Should You Free Ilora In Avowed’s Opening Island?

Very early in your adventure through Avowed’s tutorial island, you’ll come across a prisoner named Ilora. She spins a yarn about her crew going feral and slaying one another, but her demeanor is quite antagonistic. It certainly doesn’t help that your other companion, Garryck, already seems not to trust her. This can make it hard to tell whether she’s telling the truth and whether you should lend her a hand. But don’t worry—we’ve got the info you need. - Billy Givens Read More

