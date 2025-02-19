Every Question You Have About Avowed, Answered

The next big Game Pass RPG, Avowed, is finally here and it’s really good. However, perhaps you’re wondering if the game is on Steam? Or if you can play it with a friend via co-op? Or maybe you just want to know how much space it will take up on your Xbox’s SSD?

Well, all those questions and many more are answered below!

When Can I play Avowed?

Avowed is out now! It first released via a five-day early access period for those who pre-ordered the premium edition. But that ended on February 18.

Where can I play Avowed?

Avowed is out now on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Is Avowed On PS5?

Nope! But I’d bet a dollar that it will arrive on PS5 in the future. Obsidian’s next RPG, The Outer Worlds 2, is coming to PS5 in 2025. And Xbox is bringing many of its old and new games to PS5. So Avowed will likely arrive on Sony’s console one day.

Will Avowed be on Switch 2?

No port has been announced. But if the Switch 2 can run it, I’d expect Xbox will bring it to the Nintendo’s next-gen machine in the future alongside a PS5 port, too.

Is it on Game Pass?

Yup! Avowed is available to play via Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC.

Obsidian / Xbox

Is Avowed On Steam?

Yes. Avowed is on Valve’s popular digital storefront. And you don’t need to install a seperate launcher or link your Xbox account to play it.

Can I play it on Steam Deck?

Yes... but be prepared for rocky performance and some major quality issues.

Really, I’d avoid playing Avowed on Steam Deck. If you want to play the game on the go, you might be better off streaming it on your phone via Xbox Game Pass Cloud.

Does Avowed support cross-save and cross-buy?

Yes! Avowed is an Xbox Play Anywhere game, which means you can hop between your Xbox and your PC freely, assuming your PC can run the game. The Steam version even supports Xbox cloud saves, too.

How much space does Avowed take up?

75 GB on Xbox Series X/S. About 72 GB on PC.

Does it support 60FPS on Xbox?

Yes! Avowed includes a performance mode that lets you play the game at 60FPS. However, this is only available on Xbox Series X and not the smaller, cheaper S console. The game also has a 30FPS mode and a 40FPS option that works with 120hz TVs.

How long is Avowed?

Avowed will take most players about 30 to 40 hours. I was able to complete most side quests and finish all of the main quests in about 36 hours, though I was rushing to reach the end as I got closer to the finale.

If you take your time, explore each map completely, and do everything, you can easily spend over 50 hours in Avowed.

Can you keep playing after you finish the last quest?

No! Once you reach the final big questline of the game, you are warned that there is no going back from that point. So if you want to do everything, you’ll need to save before starting the last quest and load that up later to go back and explore the world fully. Or you can just avoid the final quest while you do other things.

Is Avowed an open-world game?

Yes, but it’s broken up into separate maps that you can explore freely as you progress through the game.

Does it have co-op?

No. There is no multiplayer in Avowed.

Can I switch from first-person to third-person?

Yup! It’s in the settings.

Is Garrus from Mass Effect in Avowed?

No, but his voice actor, Brandon Keener, is, and as a result Kai is the best character in the game.

Do I need to play Pillars of Eternity first?

Nope. However, if you do play Pillars of Eternity (and its sequel, Deadfire) first, you’ll likely pick up on the lore faster. I never played those games and within a few hours I was fully immersed in Avowed and its worldbuilding.

Are there multiple endings?

Oh yeah. There are a lot of ways to save or control the Living Lands.

Will there be any DLC for Avowed?

Maybe. That’s the official answer from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Avowed. Considering the team’s last few games got DLC, I’d expect some kind of expansion is in the works. For now, however, we don’t know.

Is Avowed any good?

It’s really really really good! You should read our review to find out more.

Do you have any Avowed tips?

Yup! Click here for plenty of non-spoilery tips!

Can I punch a bear in this game?

Uh...okay, I’m going to end this here, but yes, you can do that. Not sure why you asked, but there you go. Bye.

