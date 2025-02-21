Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Should You Free Ilora In Avowed's Opening Island?

The suspicious character is behind bars, presenting you with your first ethical dilemma

By
Billy Givens
Ilora and the Godlike stood in a grey ruin.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Very early in your adventure through Avowed’s tutorial island, you’ll come across a prisoner named Ilora. She spins a yarn about her crew going feral and slaying one another, but her demeanor is quite antagonistic. It certainly doesn’t help that your other companion, Garryck, already seems not to trust her. This can make it hard to tell whether she’s telling the truth and whether you should lend her a hand. But don’t worry—we’ve got the info you need.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Should you free Ilora in Avowed?

Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku
Let’s get the easy part out of the way first: Yes, you should probably free Ilora. Surprisingly, she’s telling you the truth about what went down on the island. Granted, whether you opt to help her or not should depend on what type of person you’d like your character to be and what type of playthrough you’re aiming for, but there are definitely positive reasons for freeing this prisoner.

For starters, she’ll accompany you through the remainder of the island and help you fight off foes that stand in your way. Additionally, a quest you encounter later in Dawnshore (which we won’t spoil here) will go much more smoothly if Ilora has been freed.

Alternatively, choosing not to free Ilora will result in you having to fight her at the end of the tutorial, as well as the aforementioned quest having a far less peaceful turnout. So, ya know, you could just save yourself the trouble and free her. Or if it’s trouble you’re after, leave her behind bars.

Illora behind bars.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku
How to free Ilora in Avowed

To free Ilora, climb the box in the corner of the room where she’s being held prisoner. Jump across the platforms here until you reach an area above with some broken wood on the floor. Attack this weak barrier and open a path into a room below. On the wall of this room is a key you can take back to Ilora’s cell to free her. She’ll be appreciative that you chose to trust her, and you can now proceed back up to the area above to continue your journey.

Avowed is available now on Xbox and PC.