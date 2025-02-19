Marvel Rivals’ Latest Patch Is Coming For Support Players’ Throats

As promised, Marvel Rivals’ mid-season update is going after the triple-Strategist meta. The latest set of balance changes have plenty of buffs and nerfs for all three of its roles, but the bulk of the support hero changes are dialing back power instead of increasing it. Meanwhile, my damage-dealing mains Mister Fantastic and Star-Lord are thriving, so I can’t complain too much.

The patch will go live on February 21 alongside the release of the Human Torch and the Thing, and targets the ultimate charge for a handful of Strategist heroes. These include Cloak & Dagger, Invisible Woman, and Luna Snow, each of whom will now take longer to charge their ultimates, which have such high healing output that they can keep entire teams alive through an onslaught of damage. So moving forward, you’ll see those being deployed less frequently.

Other changes make Captain America bulkier and Iron Fist less oppressive, and dial up Mister Fantastic’s abilities to help him close the distance between himself and long-range opponents. The full patch notes read as follows:

VANGUARD

Captain America

Steve will receive some enhanced survivability, his Vibranium Energy Saw will feel smoother, and his Ultimate Ability will be more attainable thanks to a reduced energy cost.

- He will be able to shield himself with Living Legend mid-leap.

- Increase Vibranium Energy Saw’s projectile speed from 60m/s to 80m/s, with ricochets ramping up from 100m/s to a supercharged 150m/s.

- Reduce the energy cost of Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3100 to 2800.

- Enhance Captain America’s combat experience by separating Sentinel Strike from melee attacks. Captain America will be able to use melee attacks while his shield is thrown or during the Team-Up Ability Charged Aegis state to activate the first two hits of Sentinel Strike. Additionally, while airborne, using melee attacks will no longer trigger the Super-Soldier Slam ability.

Doctor Strange

Our beloved Sorcerer Supreme will take a modest hit to his survivability.

- Reduce base health from 650 to 600.

Groot

We’ll be increasing the threat range of everyone’s favorite Flora Colossus.

- Increase Thornlash Wall placement range from 15 meters to 18 meters.

Magneto

The Master of Magnetism will experience a slight dip in survivability but will be compensated with a small surge in offensive ability.

- Increase Iron Volley projectile damage from 35 to 40.

- Increase Metallic Curtain’s energy consumption from 50/s to 65/s; Reduce its Maximum Duration from 2s to 1.5s.

Thor

The mighty Asgardian will offer a greater user experience after unleashing Awakening Rune. Unleash the thunder!

- Remove the shared cooldown time after the duration of Awakening Rune ends.

Venom

The symbiote menace will enter the fray more menacing than ever, with a heightened threat upon entering the battle and a leaner energy appetite for his Ultimate Ability.

- Adjust the knock back effect of Frenzied Arrival from vertical to inward, with an inward knockback angle of 75°.

- Reduce the energy cost of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 2800 to 2500.

DUELIST

Black Widow

Natasha’s combat effectiveness has been enhanced, increasing the threat level to enemies after using her Ultimate Ability.

- Increase the magazine capacity of the Red Room Rifle from 8 to 15.

- Enhance the slow effect of Electro-Plasma Explosion (Ultimate Ability) on enemies from 80% to 55%. Additionally, it will apply a 15% Vulnerability effect to hit enemies for 4 seconds.

Hawkeye

We’re sharpening Clint’s survival instincts and honing his close-quarters capabilities, while his Ultimate Ability takes aim with greater peril.

- Increase base health from 250 to 275.

- Reduce projectile damage of Blast Arrow from 20 to 15, while the spell field damage will be increased from 25 to 32.

- Reduce the cooldown time for Crescent Slash from 15s to 12s.

- Increase bow draw speed during the duration of Hunter’s Sight (Ultimate Ability) and raise damage multiplier from 1.2 to 1.35.

Hela

The Asgardian goddess of death will cast a longer shadow with an increase to her mid-to-long-range suppression.

- The Damage Falloff of Nightsword Thorn at 30 meters will be changed from 70% to 80%.

Iron Fist

Lin Lie will bring fresh techniques to the martial arts mix, enhancing his Yat Jee Chung Kuen with both fortitude and finesse.

- Reduce the damage of Jeet Kune Do’s 1st, 2nd, and 5th strikes from 32 to 30, while the 3rd and 4th strikes will deal 15 damage instead of 16. The final, devastating 6th strike has been dialed back from 55 to 50. The cooldown reduction for Dragon’s Defense has been extended from 1s to 1.5s. The damage of each hit from Yat Jee Chung Kuen will take a hit, dropping from 19 to 10 flat damage (including during Living Chi). However, each strike from the Yat Jee Chung Kuen now delivers an extra blow, dealing damage equal to 1.7% of the opponent’s maximum health (including during Living Chi).

- Increase the additional maximum health granted by Harmony Recovery from 50 to 150. A new decay mechanism for the extra health has also been introduced: one second after the ability ends, the additional health will deplete at a rate of 25 health per second.

- Increase the maximum Bonus Health converted from damage blocked during Dragon’s Defense from 150 to 200.

- Increase base health from 250 to 300.

Iron Man

Tony will crank up the heat with his Unibeam, ensuring that even without Gamma Overdrive, foes will feel the burn.

- Increase Unibeam damage from 120/s to 140/s.

- Increase Unibeam (Armor Overdrive) damage from 180/s to 190/s.

Magik

The Queen of Limbo will see her damage capability be slightly reduced, but the energy cost to unleash her Ultimate Ability will be slightly lowered. It’s time to behold Darkchild!

- Decrease the damage dealt by Demon’s Rage (regular state) from 80/s to 72/s.

- Reduce the energy cost of Darkchild (ultimate ability) from 3700 to 3400.

Mister Fantastic

Reed will stretch his nuisance factor with a greater impact from his Ultimate Ability.

- Increase the spell field radius after landing from Flexible Elongation from 2.5 meters to 5 meters. Additionally, Flexible Elongation will now feature a knockback effect, launching enemies outward within the area upon landing. The recharge time for a single use of Flexible Elongation will be adjusted from 8s to 10s.

- Increase the damage of Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate Ability) spell from 50 to 70. Increase the energy cost from 2800 to 3400. Additionally, a new damage decay mechanism has been introduced: spell field damage will begin to decrease starting at 3 meters and will reach a maximum reduction of 50 at 10 meters.

Moon Knight

The Hand of Khonshu will offer improved reaction times for foes and an optimized damage logic.

- Reduced the Hand of Khonshu talons falling speed.

- Correct the damage trigger logic for Hand of Khonshu. The previous mechanism that dealt 75 damage when positioned at the center of the spell field has been removed. Increase the damage of each hit from 75 to 150.

Scarlet Witch

We’re boosting her survivability when unleashing her Ultimate Ability.

- Gain an additional 100 Bonus Health upon activating Reality Erasure (Ultimate Ability). After the ability ends or is interrupted, this Bonus Health will decay at a rate of 50/s.

Spider-Man

We’re slightly reducing Web-Cluster cooldown to increase his offense.

- Reduce Web-Cluster energize time from 3s to 2.5s.

Star-Lord

Peter’s mobility is getting a stellar upgrade.

- Increase Rocket Propulsion’s maximum energy from 1200 to 1800.

Storm

We’ve toned down her tempest from long range and recalibrated her bonuses, offering less of a boost to herself but more to her allies in the eye of the storm.

- The Damage Falloff of Wind Blade at 30 meters will be changed from 70% to 60%.

- Reduce Storm’s damage increase from Thunder during Weather Control from 16% to 12%. However, the damage increase for allies within range has been increased from 8% to 10%.

- Reduce Storm’s damage increase from Enhanced Thunder during Weather Control from 30% to 25%.

STRATEGIST

Adam Warlock

Adam’s damage capability will be enhanced, along with a slight increase in healing ability after activating Soul Bond.

Increase the damage of Quantum Magic from 55 to 60. Additionally, the Damage Falloff at 40 meters will be changed from 50% to 60%.

Increase the healing amount provided by Soul Bond to linked allies from 10/s to 15/s.

Cloak & Dagger

Survivability and healing ability during the activation of their Ultimate Ability will be increased, while the frequency, duration, and intensity of the Ultimate Ability reduced. Additionally, Tyrone’s threat level will be enhanced.

· Increase the energy cost to activate Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 4000. The healing amount of each segment will be increased from 220/s to 250/s, the duration will be reduced from 10s to 8s, and the pause time between segments decrease from 1s to 0.67s. Now, the healing effect from each segment will not stack; when overlapping, only one healing effect is applied. Additionally, camera control is unlocked during the activation of Eternal Bond.

· Increase the Vulnerability inflicted on enemies by Terror Cape from 20% to 28%.

Invisible Woman

We’re reducing the frequency of her Ultimate Ability.

- Increase the energy cost of Invisible Boundary (ultimate ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Loki

We’re reducing the trickster god’s Ultimate Ability frequency, while slightly enhancing his survivability.

- Increase the energy cost of God of Mischief (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 4000.

- Increase Mystical Missile charges from 10 to 12.

Luna Snow

We’re reducing her Ultimate Ability frequency.

- Increase the energy cost to activate Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate Ability) from 4000 to 4500.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

Atlas Bond

We’ll be enhancing the capability of Luna Snow’s side of this Team-Up ability.

- Increase the healing amount of Frozen Chi from 50 to 75, and the slow effect on enemies from 20% to 30%.

Dimensional Shortcut

We’re increasing the sustained combat capabilities of Black Panther and Psylocke.

- Reduced the Rewind Time for Psionic Disc from 5s to 3s. Additionally, the conversion ratio of lost health to blue armor will be increased from 0.5 to 0.8.

- Reduced the Rewind Time for Wakandan Master from 5s to 3s. Additionally, the conversion ratio of lost health to blue armor will be increased from 0.5 to 0.8.

Gamma Charge

We’re reducing the damage capability of Gamma Overdrive, and Hulk’s benefits from the team-up.

- Reduce Unibeam (Gamma Overdrive) damage from 220/s to 200/s.

- Reduce Hulk’s Team-Up Anchor health bonus from 150 to 100.

Lunar Force

We’re enhancing Moon Knight’s survivability after using the Team-Up Ability.

Full Moon New Effect: Continuously heal Moon Knight for 25 health per/s while within the effect area.

Symbiote Bond

Peni Parker and Spider-Man will enjoy enhanced survivability thanks to Suit/Armor Expulsion enhancements.

Reduce Spider-Man’s Suit Expulsion duration from 4s to 1s. Replace the 50% damage reduction effect with a new invincibility effect during the duration.

Reduce Peni Parker’s Armor Expulsion duration from 4s to 2s. Replace the 50% damage reduction effect with a new invincibility effect during the duration.

