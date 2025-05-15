Marvel Rivals Is Letting Players Manipulate Ranked Mode And They're Not Happy

Marvel Rivals is still the new hero-shooter hotness, but like most free-to-play live-service games, over its six months NetEase’s Overwatch-like has run into a fair bit of controversy. An entire subset of the playerbase went on strike, the team has added new microtransactions, and now it’s added an item that the community believes will undermine the game’s competitive integrity.

Chrono Shield Cards are a new item that allow you to prevent competitive ranking point loss if you lose a match in ranked modes. This means that you could, in theory, have an entire night of competitive losses and not see your rank decrease at all. Some argue this is going to inflate the ranks, preventing the usual consequences of poor playing that sorts people into their appropriate skill tiers. Others also note that this might give trolls a way to sabotage players by throwing matches without any repercussions. Initially, there was a fear that this would be a purchasable item that would incentivize players to spend real money to maintain a ranking, but right now, they’re only available as part of a free rewards track called Galacta’s Gift that gives you items for completing matches. That doesn’t necessarily mean NetEase won’t implement a means of purchasing them outright in the future, however.

Notably, Chrono Shield Cards only work for ranks Gold and below, meaning the big-name streamers and content creators probably won’t be affected, but for the average player who ranks between bronze and gold, this could have major ramifications. NetEase says it’s all to help alleviate the pressure for low-ranking players who might be hesitant to jump into competitive play, but fans are worried about this being a slippery slope toward charging real money, inflating the ranks, and emboldening trolls.

Personally I don’t play ranked, because maintaining a rank in a team-based game where my placement is in the hands of other players has never appealed to me. I can see how something like this might help onramp people who want to give it all a try.

We’ll see if the noise amounts to anything. For all we know, this is just an experiment to gauge player interest, and if the pushback is as loud as it seems right now, Chrono Shield Cards might disappear after only showing up in one season. Or this could be an example of the most hardcore players feeling some type of way about a change that the larger playerbase doesn’t even notice. Me? I’m waiting for more slutty skins for Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Captain America, and Star-Lord. That will get me back in the game and paying money faster than any ranked exploit.

