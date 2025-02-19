Tails Of Iron 2 Is A Soulslike You Can Finish In A Weekend

There are so many fantastic soulslike games out in the wild these days, but it’s not often that you find one that casts you as an ass-kicking rat. Well, twice. It’s that often. Tails of Iron 2 ensures that your rodent power fantasy can be played out in all its gory glory in this animal-slaying sequel. If you’re interested in this second outing from developer Odd Bug Studio, you’re probably wondering how much of your life is going to be devoted to it. Here’s how long it takes to beat Tails of Iron 2.

How long does it take to beat Tails of Iron 2?

Tails of Iron 2 is that rarer beast: a shorter soulslike. While some may prefer a game that’ll take over your life for the foreseeable, there are many others who just want something they can finish. If your main goal is to mainline to reach the credits of Tales of Iron 2, you can expect it to come in at around 10-12 hours on its normal “Tails of Iron” difficulty. This makes it reasonably longer than the original game, which could be beaten in about 8 hours.

Of course, there are also easier and harder difficulties, named “Fairy Tale” and “Bloody Whiskers”, respectively. Depending on which of these you may opt for, your playtime is almost certain to be reduced or extended to some capacity.

However, as with any soulslike experience, there is more meat on the bones of Tails of Iron 2 if you wish to see it. You can go for full completion to snag all trophies or achievements, which will require you to engage with all of the game’s content, including completing all of the hunts, collecting all of the tarot cards, and defeating a certain number of different enemy types.

If you aim to 100 percent Tails of Iron 2, you can expect your total playtime to land between 15 and 20 hours. That may not sound like a lot for a soulslike game (especially if you’re used to massive adventures like Elden Ring), but it’s pretty solid for an indie side-scroller that only runs $25.

Tails of Iron 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.