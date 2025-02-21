Avowed Has A Secret Room In Its Tutorial, With A Bonus Item

Avowed is a sprawling role-playing game with hundreds of secrets to uncover throughout its 30+ hours of content. However, one of its first hidden areas can be found during the tutorial segment—a hidden room that grants you an achievement just for finding it. Even better, it contains a lockbox with a nice set of bracers you may want to equip, to give yourself an early advantage in the game. Here’s where to find the hidden room in Fort Northreach.

How to find the hidden room in Fort Northreach

You’ll spend the very beginning of the game getting used to the controls and following some tutorials as you work your way across a small island. Eventually, you’ll come to a ladder leading up some scaffolding, and you’ll subsequently drop into some castle ruins. This is Fort Northreach.

Walk through this first room and exit out the destroyed wall on the left. Immediately upon entering this larger room with the giant crystal ahead, take a right. You’ll spot another wall that has been destroyed (with a much larger entryway this time).

Walk inside this room and look along the right wall to spot a switch. Hitting this switch will open the hidden room. Inside, you’ll be attacked by a low-health enemy that fires some poison at you, so dispatch them quickly.

That done (and grog cures poison!) you will find a lockbox in the back of the room that holds some Vambraces, which you can equip to increase Stun by 15 percent. This can be a big help against the foes you’ll encounter ahead, as filling an enemy’s stun meter allows you to wallop them with a big hit. Before you leave, also grab the Kith Meat on the ground. Eating this will temporarily improve how much damage you do to Kith (any humanoid enemies), making it a good food to chomp down on before facing the boss of this tutorial area.

For finding the hidden room, you’ll also earn the “Hawkeye” achievement. If this is your first journey through The Living Lands, it’s likely to be your first achievement. Rest assured, though, that there are plenty more achievements and secrets ahead of you in Avowed.