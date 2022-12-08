Congrats everyone, you all made it through another awful pandemic year! 2022 is nearly at an end, meaning that it’s a good time to look back at all the terrible and disappointing shit that happened over the last 12 months. It’s enough to make me crave a distraction from it all, maybe even hop into a dead metaverse to escape from this hell or finally learn to use Mastodon.
But instead of running from it all, I’m instead going to examine some of the biggest disappointments of 2022, including terrible trends, bad news, shitty things, and just generally not-so-great moments. I recommend grabbing a drink and pacing yourself as you read. One can only handle so much negativity. Let’s hope 2023 is better! (It can’t be much worse!)