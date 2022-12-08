Bobby Kotick still has a job

The universe sucks and the rich and powerful of the world face few consequences for their actions. A good reminder of that is a year later—after we previously noted how much it sucked that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was still at the company—he’s still there. And sure, he took a pay cut last year, but don’t be fooled. He’s still very rich and donating to both democrats but also incidentally republicans who buy into the Trump-fueled conspiracy surrounding the 2020 election results. And he likely will remain there even after Activision Blizzard’s terrible treatment of women, seemingly endemic problems with sexual harassment, and generally toxic workplace, all of which was reported in 2021.



Even after multiple lawsuits, numerous investigations, and a procession of executives leaving, apologizing, or both, Kotick, the head honcho who is arguably responsible for the company he oversees, has remained, like a kernel in your teeth after eating too much popcorn. Even after multiple industry leaders spoke against his leadership, and staff walked out in protest, Kotick still remains. At least he gets to watch as his staff begins to unionize as a direct result of just how shitty his company has treated its employees. But that still doesn’t excuse that a year later he’s still in charge and likely will end up much, much richer once Microsoft’s consumption of Activision is approved.