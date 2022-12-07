Warzone 2.0

The launch of Infinity Ward and Raven Software’s Warzone 2.0 hasn’t been too great. An updated and expanded version of the popular battle royale of the same name, Warzone 2.0 has been plagued by some hilarious defects since it came out on November 16. There’s the usual stuff here: T-posed characters, people slipping through the world, the game straight-up crashing—you know, common occurrences if you’ve played or seen the game in action at all. Then there are supposed invisible players that have long afflicted the original game, making it difficult to track down who downed you in a firefight. Warzone 2.0 isn’t as busted as, say, Madden 23 or Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but hey: Buggy is buggy, and no, I’m not talking about One Piece.

And that’s that. Though there’s still a couple of weeks left in the year, meaning it’s entirely possible another, buggier game could come out before 2023 gets underway, but these have been the nine most busted games of 2022. If I were to give out an award here, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would dethrone CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and eFootball 2022 as the most broken game in recent memory. Next year may see some equally flawed games, but here’s hoping none of them will match this year’s offerings.



With Christmas around the corner, you know what I’m hoping for? That publishers and executives give their developers the money and time to create the things they’re passionate about. Everyone wins when we’re happy and taken care of, and though we live in late-stage capitalism that prefers profit and production over the well-being of the working class, I still have hope things will change. Unionize your workforce if you can, folks.