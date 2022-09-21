Babylon’s Fall, the live-service role-playing game Kotaku writer Ethan Gach named the PlayStation 5’s “new worst game,” has been made so valueless, some GameStops are giving physical copies away for free.



It’s not only because the game “controls like Jell-O and combat is often a mess, while everything in-between ranges from feeling unpolished to incomplete,” as Ethan wrote, though that is certainly part of it. It’s also that on September 13, publisher Square Enix announced it would cease servicing the game on February 27, 2023, a little less than a year since the game’s release, and that retailers are no longer selling digital or physical copies of the game.



After February 27, the game will get sucked back into the void. All of its gameplay data and its Hanging Garden player site will be scrubbed from history. This is awful news for the game’s single concurrent player, but for anyone else eager to preserve it, wobbly combat and all, you might want to head to your local GameStop.



Though it hasn’t worked for everyone, some people online are saying they’ve received free copies of Babylon’s Fall after asking employees for them. One Twitter user posted photos of the game marked for “field destroy,” so it’s not implausible that some GameStop employees would rather the game complete its life from the warmth of your grubby hands, rather than mutilated in the garbage can.

I haven’t seen people try obtaining a copy from any retailer other than GameStop, but Babylon’s Fall is being yanked from shelves everywhere, so it might be worth a call to ask. (Or not, because it’s Babylon’s Fall -Fact Checking Ed). I’m going to go to GameStop later to ask if I can use a copy of Babylon’s Fall as a plate on my lunch break.



