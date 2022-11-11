I know Elden Ring is out, and God of War Ragnarök is out, and Elon Musk’s dead-on-arrival Twitter shenanigans are making it feel like we’ve lived a couple thousand years. But no, you’re still here in 2022, and we have two more months of it. What could happen in that time?

Based on recent events alone—the U.K.’s surprisingly hardy lettuce, the handful of devastating tragedies that never feel good to talk about but somehow keep the world balanced, and the new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise that are also bad but keep me balanced—I’d guess the rest of 2022 is undefinable.



But you don’t need to wonder when it comes to this year’s remaining game releases. As stressful and unbecoming as the year may have been, games will still give you something to look forward to. Here are 10 you can take a hopeful chance on.

