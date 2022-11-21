We’re less than a week into the life of Warzone 2.0, an upgraded version of the hit free-to-play battle royale spinoff for Call of Duty, and players already think they’re dying at the hands of invisible opponents. While Activision hasn’t officially acknowledged the potential bug, players are already swapping tales of the dreaded glitch’s return.

Warzone is no stranger to invisibility exploits, with the game’s developers playing whack-a-mole with the issue over the past couple years. As such, Warzone 2.0 players are already well-primed to believe their failed campaigns and early deaths are due to nefarious forces outside of their control. The video evidence so far, however, certainly seems to suggest something weird is going on.

Streamer XSET Super Evan (via Rock Paper Shotgun) sounded the alarm on Twitter over the weekend with footage showing him downed on the top of a building without any opposing player in sight. The kill cam, however, went on to show someone opposite him just as he was coming up the ladder who should have been in plain sight but wasn’t. Other players went on to share their own screenshots and clips:

Several players have been doing the same on Reddit. Some even claimed to be invisible themselves, with opponents running past them, and no clear idea of how the glitch had occurred in the first place. That would certainly seem to point to there being an invisibility bug, even if the existing list of known issues provided by Activision doesn’t yet acknowledge one. However, other players are convinced the invisibility is the result of external hacks and cheats, rather than an in-game exploit.



There is a known god mode glitch specific to Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, but it doesn’t allow players to use guns while they’re invisible. Instead, as documented by several YouTubers, players can glitch back into existence after their team has been wiped and drive vehicles around to run over NPCs and continue farming XP. If there is in fact a way for players to go invisible but retain and still fire their weapons, I’m sure the secret behind the exploit won’t stay hidden for long.

For now though, Warzone 2.0 players will simply have to keep looking over their shoulders in fear that one of the battle royale’s more notorious glitches is back in action. They might not be able to see their opponent, but at least they’ll have the kill cam footage to prove what happened.

