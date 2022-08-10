A new labor complaint has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board against Nintendo and contract hiring agency Aston Carter. The second complaint this year, it accuses the Mario publisher of interfering with “concerted activities” of workers, including possible retaliation and coercion. It comes months after dozens of current and former employees complained about exploitative working conditions at Nintendo of America.



As first reported by Axios, the complaint was filed on August 7 against Nintendo and Aston Carter as joint employers. The allegations listed include “concerted activities (retaliation, discharge, discipline)“ and “coercive rules.” While vague, both pertain to Section 7 and Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Act. The first part ensures workers’ right to unionize or self-organize for “mutual aid and protection.” The second part makes it illegal for companies to “interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees” from exercising those rights.

Nintendo and Aston Carter were accused of labor violations back in April as well. The public complaint included allegations of coercion, surveillance, and retaliation. Four sources familiar with the incident told Kotaku it directly stemmed from a contract employee asking a question about unions at a meeting and later being fired over a seemingly borderline violation of their NDA. Nintendo said in a statement at the time that there were no “attempts to unionize or related activity,” and that the employee had been terminated for disclosing confidential information “and for no other reason.”



However, it sparked an outpouring of testimonials on social media by former Nintendo of America employees, and multiple reports about problematic working conditions at the company. Dozens of current and former employees told Kotaku that Nintendo of America was overwhelmingly staffed with contract employees who were given raw deals and treated like second-class citizens. In addition to bad pay, months with no work, and worse healthcare options, these testers, localizers , and customer service reps were also prohibited from participating in many corporate events or even walking the halls of the main headquarters building.

Nintendo and Aston Carter have not responded to Kotaku or other outlets’ reports about these issues, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about this latest allegation.

When asked about the complaints, many of which went back years, Reggie Fils-Aime said they didn’t reflect the Nintendo he remembered leaving back in 2019. The long-time President of the North American branch also said in an interview with the Washington Post in May that companies should “embrace” unions if that’s what their employees want.

Both of the NLRB complaints against Nintendo, and the unprecedented speaking out by employees at the notoriously secretive video game company, comes as a growing number of developers in the industry try to unionize. And even those who aren’t have in some cases formed groups like A Better Ubisoft to press the biggest publishers on reforming their workplaces.



