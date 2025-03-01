Legendary Studio Monolith Shuttered, Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaked, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week, Warner Bros. shuttered Monolith, the legendary studio responsible for games ranging from 2000's The Operative: No One Lives Forever to 2017's Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The closure means that the studio’s promising Wonder Woman game, first revealed in 2021, has been cancelled as well.

In other news, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has leaked a month prior to launch, a gorgeous new 2D, pixel-art game based on Terminator 2 was revealed, and we got a look at what the Pokémon franchise has in store this year. All these stories and more await in the pages ahead.