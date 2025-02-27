New Terminator 2 Game Looks Awesome

Terminator 2D: No Fate, a newly announced game based on Terminator 2: Judgment Day, looks like a rad retro-inspired side scroller. And you luckily won’t have to wait too long to play it.
Announced on February 27, Terminator 2D: No Fate is a new officially licensed action side-scroller developed by Bitmap Bureau, the studio behind Xeno Crisis and Final Vendetta. Here’s the very cool trailer for No Fate, which is set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on September 25.
In the trailer we see some famous moments from Terminator 2 recreated in glorious modern pixel art. It’s the kind of pixel art I really like as it’s inspired by games from the 90s, but includes more colors and details than what was possible back then. It’s like what you remember those games looking like.
For reference, here’s what the Terminator 2 game released for SNES looked like:
According to publisher Reef Entertainment, No Fate will let you play as both Arnold Schwarzenegger’s formidable T-800 and also the deadly Sarah Connor. Interestingly, the publisher also mentions that while Terminator 2D: No Fate is based on the iconic 1991 movie, it will feature multiple endings and new moments not seen in the film.
Here’s the official description for No Fate courtesy of the game’s YouTube trailer:
Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.
Terminator 2D: No Fate is set to launch on on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on September 5th, 2025. Let’s hope it’s good!
