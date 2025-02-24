Whoa, A Ton Of Cool New Games Just Got Announced For Xbox Game Pass

It’s looking like a good Game Pass harvest this year, especially because Microsoft’s backlog of big first-party Xbox games like Doom: The Dark Ages and Fable are coming in 2025. But tons of other cool stuff is headed to the subscription service as well, and a bunch of them were announced during the company’s ID@Xbox showcase on Monday.

The event was an indie cornucopia of new game, trailer, and release date announcements, including a bunch of cool-looking stuff that will be included day-and-date in Game Pass Ultimate and PC in the weeks and months ahead. Here’s everything new announced for the Netflix-like library of games today:

33 Immortals - March 18

- March 18 Descenders Next - April 9

- April 9 Blue Prince - April 10

- April 10 ﻿Tempopo - April 17

- April 17 Revenge of the Savage Planet - May 8

- May 8 Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault - TBD 2025

- TBD 2025 Tanuki: Pon’s Summer - TBD 2025

- TBD 2025 Ultimate Sheep Racoon - TBD

- TBD Echo Weaver - TBD

New Game Pass additions weren’t the only interesting news out of the event. Other noteworthy announcements included 2024 hit poker roguelike Balatro joining Game Pass today, as well as the top-rated multiplayer gambling horror game Buckshot Roulette joining the service when it gets ported to Xbox in the near future.

We also got new release windows. Hotel Barcelona, the 2.5D action-platformer collaboration between legendary designers Suda51 and Swery, got a release window of 2025 while Ratatan, the spiritual successor to Patapon, is coming this year too. In the near-term, Tron: Catalyst, the upcoming isometric action game from Bithell Games, announced a release date of June 17, with Herding, the atmospheric puzzle game from the FAR: Lone Sails team following soon after.

Echo Weaver | XBOX First Reveal

Meanwhile, the beautiful solarpunk road trip van sim Outbound will launch in 2026, which is also when slice-of-life record store sim Wax Heads is scheduled to arrive. Oh, and the ever beautiful-looking Woodo, a cozy game about diorama puzzles, will hit Xbox alongside its PC release.

Finally, the latest ID@Xbox event also had two new premieres. The first was for Rockbeasts, a narrative-driven music RPG about managing a band of ‘90s up-and-coming rock stars who are also animals. The second was for The Lonesome Guild, a party-based action-RPG in which you play a ghost guiding a group of whimsical adventurers through a crumbling world.

But the game that most caught my eye during today’s showcase was Echo Weaver. The 2D “Metroidbrainia” was first revealed back in 2024 and it continues to look very neat. You have to uncover secrets and manage the clock to liberate yourself from a glitched time loop. It’s the next game from the creators of the beautiful puzzle adventure The Wild at Heart and it looks like it could be something special.

