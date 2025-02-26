Sims 4 Update Adds Disturbing Child Pregnancy Bug

Oh no. A new Sims 4 update went live yesterday, and it seems to have added a very disturbing bug. According to some players online, kids are now walking around with big pregnant bellies in The Sims 4. Yikes.

On February 25, EA’s long-running life simulator, The Sims 4, received a new update on PC and consoles. The big news from this update was the return of the burglar seen in past Sims games, and customizable tattoos. And, as with other Sims 4 updates, the patch contained a host of smaller but still nice fixes, tweaks, and changes. However, something seems to have gone horribly wrong and now players are reporting that some children look pregnant.

As spotted by Eurogamer, some players are reporting that after updating the base Sims 4 game their children are walking around with extended, pregnant stomachs. This isn’t supposed to be possible in the Sims 4.

“Umm guys… My kid is pregnant…” posted one Sims 4 player on Reddit. Another replied with their own screenshot of a Sims 4 child sporting a baby bump. A different Reddit user and Sims fan shared an image of one of their young boys with an extended stomach and claimed all their male children in Sims 4 now looked pregnant.

Kotaku has reached out to EA about the glitch.

Thankfully, none of these kids are actually pregnant. Instead, it appears to be a visual bug that might be mixing up adult and child body parts for some reason.

Still, even though the kids aren’t actually preggers or giving birth, it doesn’t change that this is one of the most disturbing bugs to appear in the Sims 4. And this a game that in 2022 included a bug that let brothers and sisters fall in love and have sex. That issue was fixed pretty quickly and I expect this new disturbing pregnancy bug will also be removed soon. Then we can all move on and not think about this anymore.

