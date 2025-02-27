11 Details You Might’ve Missed In The First Pokémon Legends: Z-A Trailers

One of the best innovations Pokémon Legends: Arceus implemented was real-time capture mechanics. This included over-the-shoulder aiming which let you toss a Poké Ball at a wild critter and capture them without entering a battle. Scarlet and Violet didn’t quite match this. You could throw a ball at a Pokémon as a way of initiating battles, but you would still have to fight the monster before you could capture them. In Legends: Z-A, it looks kind of like a mix of the two. You can still capture Pokémon without battling them, but it looks like it has a lock-on system similar to that in Scarlet and Violet rather than the option to freehand it. Kind of a bummer, but hopefully it feels better when you’re playing it.