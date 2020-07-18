What's The Deal With Sesame Seeds?

This week we learn about Yoshi’s tax evasion crimes, learn which member of congress is really good at League of Legends, discuss loading times, and question the point of sesame seeds on buns.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

I wonder if the next generation of consoles will have to do stuff like this to include tips between deaths, assuming all this talk of “no loading screens” turns out to be true.

I never liked Yoshi. And then I found out he committed tax evasion. Pretty cool dinosaur.

Advertisement

Or, if you like terrible, horrible nightmare creatures, don’t update your drivers.

Advertisement

The real answer for all of us should be a TV or monitor, but that would have been boring.

Advertisement

More politicians playing video games and fewer politicians yelling about covid-19 conspiracy theories, please.

Advertisement

If too many people start doing this and having fun with it, Bungie will nerf it or remove it from the game.

Advertisement

This is strange, but I never really noticed sesame seeds on buns until years ago when someone jokingly asked why they are on the buns at all. I looked down and was shocked.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I’m a sucker for a Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes-style mobile game, but I can’t actually pre-register for this game because my brand new phone isn’t compatible? Strange.

This feels like some prestige drama intro. Something that people talk about for weeks on Twitter and then the final episodes suck and everybody moves on.

In Soviet Russia, old jokes still funny.

Velocity Architecture sounds like some bad Star Trek technobabble. “Sir, our velocity architecture generator is damaged. We need to realign our outward energy dampeners to compensate for the increase in posi-drift momentum.”