Space Gets Scary In Next No Man’s Sky Update

No Man’s Sky is generally a pretty chill experience, but that’s about to change with the next major update. Desolation, available today, allows players to plumb the depths of the mysterious, derelict freighters that have dotted star systems since April’s exo-mech update.

“Being a small dot amongst the stars can bring a sense of awe and wonder, but we’ve always wanted to explore a little more those feelings of fear and dread that come from being alone in the depths of space,” No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games said in a press release.

The freighters of Desolation are essentially dungeons, full of lore left behind by the departed crew, valuable scrap, and even technology for players’ own ships. But it won’t always be a cakewalk. Hazardous materials, out-of-control security systems, and dangerous alien lifeforms serve as obstacles during these procedurally generated explorations, with aesthetics hearkening back to space horror classics like Alien. Watch out for those eggs.

No Man’s Sky is also scheduled to receive an update to its combat mechanics alongside Desolation. Hello Games promises a “faster, more dynamic combat experience” by way of several tweaks and balance adjustments to the game’s weaponry.

A full list of changes, which include several quality-of-life improvements, can be found over on the official website.