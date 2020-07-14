Call Of Duty: Warzone Devs Rename Controversial 'Border War' Skin

Screenshot : Infinity Ward ( Fair Use

A controversial Call of Duty: Warzone skin saw its name and description changed by developer Infinity Ward in an update released earlier today.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players used to be able to equip operator Wayne “D-Day” Davis with a unique skin named “Border War” which, when combined with its description, seemed to glorify the United States’ militarized policing of its border with Mexico. “Teach them the errors of their ways and make them pay,” is awful intense, especially when the real-life American government is routinely caging children.

The skin is now known as “Home on the Range” and references deer and antelope in its description, an homage to the classic western folk song of the same name. D-Day still sports a large police patch while wearing this outfit, for whatever reason—his extensive military history doesn’t include a stint in law enforcement as far as I can tell—but it’s better than nothing.

This is the second change Infinity Ward has made to Warzone cosmetics in the last month. The developer previously removed the “OK” emote in late June, which is almost assuredly a response to the gesture’s popularity among white nationalists. Unlike with that emote removal, however, Call of Duty fans largely seem to be fine (or at least understand) why folks took issue with the “Border War” skin.

That said, I’m sure someone out there will cry foul, in which case I would just ask them to be satisfied with the rest of the militaristic propaganda in Call of Duty.