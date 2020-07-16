Destiny 2's Big Beyond Light Expansion Delayed Until November

Image : Bungie

Destiny 2's next annual expansion, Beyond Light, has been delayed until November 10, Bungie announced today.

Advertisement

Originally set to arrive in September, the studio said Beyond Light’s release date has been pushed back nearly two months due to work from home requirements implemented during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

“The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic,” Bungie wrote on its website. “We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”



Advertisement

As a result, the game’s current Season of Arrivals, meant to end when Beyond Light launched, will be extended until November 10. That means many of the Destiny 2 locations and content set to sunset once the new expansion arrived will also be sticking around for a bit longer.

At the same time, this game’s annual expansions are usually when a lot of its biggest changes and most interesting new story reveals happen, so players will have to wait to see what the giant alien pyramids currently invading the solar system are planning. Still, after waiting three years since the game’s release to find out more about the mysterious ships, what’s a few more weeks?