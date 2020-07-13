Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Rare Copy Of Super Mario Bros. Sells At Auction For Record-Breaking $114,000

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Super Mario Bros.
Super Mario Bros.MarioauctionNESNintendoNintendo Entertainment SystemKotaku Core
29
1
Illustration for article titled Rare Copy Of iSuper Mario Bros./i Sells At Auction For Record-Breaking $114,000
Photo: Heritage Auctions

A mint-condition sealed copy of the original Super Mario Bros. sold at auction for $114,000 on July 10, setting a new record for the sale of a single collectible video game. The previous record, a private sale for $100,150 in February 2019, was another sealed copy of Super Mario Bros.

Advertisement

“How the heck did they come up with that number?” you may be asking. Well, several reasons. The packaging is sealed, for one, and is graded at a near-perfect 9.4, meaning it’s distinctly free of wear and tear. It’s also an early printing of the game—not as early as the one sold in 2019, but early enough to still have the cardboard hangtab on the box, which stores were supposed to punch out and use to hang NES games on pegs, like action figures. (That didn’t last long.)

“In short, a cardboard hangtab copy of any early Nintendo Entertainment System game brings a certain air of ‘vintage’ unrivaled by its successors,” reads the game’s listing on Heritage Auctions.

Advertisement

As Kotaku reported last year, a new influx of collectors with significant amounts of cash to spend have entered the game collecting hobby recently, dropping lots of cash on sealed, mint-condition copies of the most popular games.

A similar copy of Super Mario Bros. rated at 8.0 sold for $40,200 in late June. Other recent NES auctions for sealed games include Punch-Out! for $50,400, Super Mario Bros. 3 for $38,400, and Contra for $21,600. Heritage Auctions also made waves back in March when they facilitated the sale of the rare “Nintendo Play Station” prototype for $360,000.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan

Here’s to the nerds with massive amounts of disposable income.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Everything We Learned About Assassin’s Creed Valhalla After Playing It

Enormous Muscles Sure Help with Cosplay

Top Ubisoft Executives Out Amid Allegations Of Company-Wide Misconduct

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass